EXCLUSIVE: Trouble in Paradise? HGTV Lovebirds Chip and Joanna Gaines Facing 'Struggles' in Their 22-year Marriage as Couple Juggles Growing Business and Their Romance

According to a source, the pressure of juggling their lucrative brand (together, the power couple is worth an estimated $50 million) with family life is getting to them.

"It's a struggle for Chip and Joanna to juggle everything," the source told RadarOnline.com.

As their business continues to grow (Joanna's new cooking show, Magnolia Table: At the Farm, debuts September 7), romance tends to be put on the back burner. "They find it hard to sit together and talk about stuff that's not business-related," added the source. "It's something they continue to have trouble with."

It's not the first time they've faced hardships as a couple.

"[We] were struggling for the first 12 years of marriage," Joanna confessed to Saladino, noting when they were building their business, she and Chip were in a constant state of fear of losing their original Magnolia Market shop in Waco, Texas.

As Chip put it in a 2023 interview: "We've had our challenges, I don't want to belittle that piece of the equation."

At the time, they were both working together and quickly growing their family.

"In their early years as a married couple, life was a blur," said the source. "They were doing so much and raising babies. It was really hard."