However, RadarOnline.com has learned the Oscar nominee kept plenty of secrets from the world, including his attraction to other men.

After spending decades as one of the biggest movie stars in the world, Cary Grant lived a quiet life in retirement.

Rumors had long speculated Grant had relations with other men.

Grant, who died of a stroke in 1986 at age 82, left the spotlight to spend more time with his daughter Jennifer, who was born when he was 62.

"I live pretty quietly," he said in a 1987 interview. "But what does one expect a man of my age to do?"

Now, a close friend of the North-by-Northwest star has released a new book sharing never-before-told stories of the actor's later years.

Bill Royce, author of Cary Grant: The Wizard of Beverly Grove, shared the star loved magic and card games and had a juvenile sense of humor.

"He created a game called Doubtful Duos," Royce recalled, explaining the goal of the game was to match up unlikely celebrity couples with the same last name – like Betty White and Barry White. "It was childlike fun, and that's what he absolutely loved.

"It was a constant effort to keep things light, because there were shadows."