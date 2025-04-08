Cary Grant's Ex-Wife Dyan Cannon Makes Stunning Sex Confession — Declaring She Loves 'Friends With Benefits'… Aged 88!
Cary Grant's ex-wife Dyan Cannon has made a shocking sex confession.
The 88-year-old actress opened up about her dating life while attending the 10th Annual Hollywood Beauty Awards and certainly wasn't shy about sharing the personal details, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Cannon revealed that she is dating someone, but she clarified that it's "somebody very special."
The Hollywood icon added: "Several special (people)... I have friends with benefits, yes."
During the event, the actress, who shares a daughter with her late ex-husband, also reflected on her romance with television icon Johnny Carson.
After the CBS Sunday News' special The Hidden Side Of Johnny Carson aired back in March, Cannon said: "I've been hearing constantly about Johnny Carson."
The special discussed her romance with Carson, as well as her appearance on The Tonight Show when he was the host.
Cannon added: 'I rattled him, and I love that. We love it when we rattle men who aren't usually rattled, don't we?'
In a recent interview with CBS News, Cannon opened up about her relationship with Carson even more.
The two dated for a while before going their separate ways, but she still has nothing but positive words to say about her ex, whom she called "warm, open and willing."
She added: "I’ve never known anyone like him. I’ve never known anyone like Johnny."
Cannon, who was married to Grant from 1965 to 1968, even compared her ex-husband to Carson.
She explained: "Cary was more of an enigma. Much more of a, ‘Can I approach him or can’t I?’ But people would approach Johnny as if he were family. There was nobody as big a star as Johnny."
Back in 1985,Cannon appeared on Carson's show, and the two weren't shy about flirting infront of the cameras when discussing going out previously.
The icon added: "How do I describe a relationship where you’re so intimate with somebody, and yet, you haven’t been intimate physically? We were closer than that.” When asked if it was a love affair.
"Yes, absolutely, a love affair. Absolutely. Real love. Physically, we were never together. But spiritually, we were."
After a handful of guest roles, Cannon got her start in Hollywood back in the late '50s and early 1960s.
The icon's fame only intensified due to her famous romance with Grant — who was 33 years older than her.
The former couple, who married in 1965, has one child together, a daughter named Jennifer Grant.
A few years after marrying, the two ended up getting divorced back in 1968.