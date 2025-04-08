Cary Grant's Ex-Wife Dyan Cannon Makes Stunning Sex Confession — Declaring She Loves 'Friends With Benefits'… Aged 88!

The 88-year-old actress opened up about her dating life while attending the 10th Annual Hollywood Beauty Awards and certainly wasn't shy about sharing the personal details, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Hollywood icon added: "Several special (people)... I have friends with benefits, yes."

Cannon revealed that she is dating someone, but she clarified that it's "somebody very special."

During the event, the actress, who shares a daughter with her late ex-husband, also reflected on her romance with television icon Johnny Carson.

After the CBS Sunday News' special The Hidden Side Of Johnny Carson aired back in March, Cannon said: "I've been hearing constantly about Johnny Carson."

The special discussed her romance with Carson, as well as her appearance on The Tonight Show when he was the host.

Cannon added: 'I rattled him, and I love that. We love it when we rattle men who aren't usually rattled, don't we?'