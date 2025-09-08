Your tip
Home > News > Charlie Sheen

Charlie Sheen's Bombshell Sex Stories: Hollywood Wild Man Claims Actress Mira Sorvino Offered to Sleep With Him Before Attending Court Hearing... Which Left Him 'Flattered'

Photo of Charlie Sheen and Mira Sorvino
Source: MEGA

Sheen has claimed Sorvino offered to sleep w

Sept. 8 2025, Published 7:33 p.m. ET

Charlie Sheen has claimed his former co-star, Mira Sorvino, made a provocative bedroom proposal in an effort to help keep him out of jail, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The allegation comes in the Two and a Half Men star's new tell-all memoir, The Book of Sheen.

The actor recalled ending up in the hospital after a near-fatal cocaine overdose in 1998, and how it was a probation violation due to a previous arrest and could have landed him behind bars.

'On the Lam'

Photo of Charlie Sheen
Source: MEGA

Sheen struggled with drug addiction for years but claims he is now sober.

Sheen, 60, was able to worm his way out of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center's mental health unit, as well as a treatment facility in Malibu, following his cocaine overdose.

As a result of leaving the hospital and going on the run, a warrant was issued for Sheen's arrest, and he was warned that U.S. Marshals would be heading to his house in hopes of picking him up.

The Platoon star had even more issues on his hands while "on the lam," as Sheen discovered he was due in a Malibu courtroom the following day.

He headed to Guns N’ Roses rocker Slash's Malibu home, where he found the guitarist, 60, along with Sorvino, 57, who costarred with Sheen in 1998's Free Money.

While there, Sheen “pleaded” his “case” to the duo about how he wanted to “stay on the run” and continue his partying ways.

A Wild Offer

Photo of Charlie Sheen and Mira Sorvino
Source: MEGA

Sheen and Sorvino costarred in 1998's 'Free Money.'

Slash — real name Saul Hudson — begged his troubled pal to go to rehab, while Sorvino made a wild offer in hopes of keeping Sheen out of jail.

The Anger Management star admitted that the pair had shared a mutual crush over the years, and he had the chance to be intimate with Sorvino when she allegedly took him by the shoulders and told him, “I will sleep with you — if you just promise to get yourself to court this morning.”

The offer left Sheen "flattered," and he agreed to attend court, although the actor said he didn't accept her intimate proposal.

“In all truth, I was still beaming from Mira’s sexy offer,” Sheen wrote, saying that he was left “more touched than if it had actually happened.”

Sex With Men

Photo of Charlie Sheen
Source: WENN

Sheen called it 'liberating' to finally reveal he's had sex with men.

The revelation is one of many stunners to emerge from Sheen's memoir, due out on Tuesday, September 8.

In it, as well as the upcoming Netflix docuseries aka Charlie Sheen, the Major League star discussed how he turned to having sex with men while in the depths of his addiction to crack.

"I flipped the menu over" is how Sheen described changing his sexual proclivities after previously bragging about bedding more than 5,000 women.

"That's what started it," he claimed on Good Morning America about how sex with men came during his crack use.

"That's where it was born, or sparked. And in whatever chunks of time that I was off the pipe, trying to navigate that, trying to come to terms with it — 'Where did that come from?... Why did that happen? — and then just finally being like, 'So what?' So what? Some of it was weird. A lot of it was f------ fun, and life goes on."

'I Was a Mess'

Photo of Charlie Sheen
Source: MEGA

Sheen claimed he had to quit doing drugs when his body began giving out.

Despite Sheen's troubled past, he claimed he quit using drugs in 2015 and has been sober for nearly eight years.

He was forced to get clean when "my body was starting to reject it," referring to drugs.

Sheen added that his body was "literally turning inside out," and "I was a mess," before getting on the road to health and sobriety.

