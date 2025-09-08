Charlie Sheen's Bombshell Sex Stories: Hollywood Wild Man Claims Actress Mira Sorvino Offered to Sleep With Him Before Attending Court Hearing... Which Left Him 'Flattered'

Sheen, 60, was able to worm his way out of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center's mental health unit, as well as a treatment facility in Malibu, following his cocaine overdose.

As a result of leaving the hospital and going on the run, a warrant was issued for Sheen's arrest, and he was warned that U.S. Marshals would be heading to his house in hopes of picking him up.

The Platoon star had even more issues on his hands while "on the lam," as Sheen discovered he was due in a Malibu courtroom the following day.

He headed to Guns N’ Roses rocker Slash's Malibu home, where he found the guitarist, 60, along with Sorvino, 57, who costarred with Sheen in 1998's Free Money.

While there, Sheen “pleaded” his “case” to the duo about how he wanted to “stay on the run” and continue his partying ways.