EXCLUSIVE: The Truth About John Candy Overlooked in Ryan Reynolds Produced Doco — 'Lonely' Comic 'Gorged' on 'Enough Food for Three Men' Days Before His Tragic Death

Candy's life and legacy are the subject of the new Amazon Prime documentary John Candy: I Like Me. Famous friends and family pay emotional tributes to the larger-than-life funnyman, who dealt with some serious personal demons.

While filming Wagons East in Durango, Candy defied doctors' orders to lose weight. The 6-foot-3 star tipped the scales at around 375 pounds when he died with a massive and still growing 59-inch waistline. He was also an avid smoker and drinker.

Candy was reportedly so huge that he had to have an extra-sturdy horse flown in to support him during filming. And it took two burly men to push him up a stepladder and onto the horse's back.

"In the last month of filming, wardrobe people told me he'd added two inches to his waistline and they had to let out all his clothes," said Fernando Cavillo Vidal, deputy director of Tourism and Film for Durango.

As a friend disclosed at the time: "John didn't realize he was killing himself with his eating habits. Even though he was supposed to lose weight, he told me, 'I'm the funny fat guy. That's my image. I can't lose weight!'"