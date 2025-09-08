Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > John Candy
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: The Truth About John Candy Overlooked in Ryan Reynolds Produced Doco — 'Lonely' Comic 'Gorged' on 'Enough Food for Three Men' Days Before His Tragic Death

Photo of John Candy
Source: JOHN CANDY – I LIKE ME/PRIME VIDEO

John Candy's eating had gotten out of control before his fatal heart attack.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 8 2025, Published 6:50 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

John Candy was headed down the road to disaster during his final months, working – and eating – himself to death, RadarOnline.com can report.

He'd just finished two movies in a row when he headed to Durango, Mexico, to film Wagons East, and hadn't been home to see his family in months.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of John Candy
Source: Hughes Entertainment

The actor was at the end of a three-movie filming marathon.

Candy was just days away from wrapping up his work on the wild west comedy in the spring of 1994, when the grossly overweight comedian suffered a heart attack and passed away at the age of 43.

He had been home with his family only three weeks out of the last year, and turned to food to fill his lonely heart and stomach.

Those who were in the Mexican city with him at the time recalled the actor once eating five pounds of ham at a single meal and ordering 30 pizzas for a party with just 10 guests.

Article continues below advertisement

Dinner for Three

Photo of John Candy
Source: JOHN CANDY – I LIKE ME/PRIME VIDEO

He was a notorious smoker as well

"Hе told his maid that in the morning he couldn't get up without his 'eye opener' – 10 pieces of buttered toast," a landlord at his long-term apartment claimed. "Then he went on to the set and had his regular breakfast!"

Waiter Rafael Cisneros, who worked at one of Candy's favorite Durango restaurants, Fonda de la Tia Chona, added: "John came in for dinner and ordered enough food for three men!"

Candy reportedly ordered the combination platter and then eight rounds of a fried cheese turnover. He followed that up with a sope dinner, and polished off three large margaritas as well.

Article continues below advertisement

Only the Lonely

Photo of John Candy
Source: JOHN CANDY – I LIKE ME/PRIME VIDEO

Locals in Mexico recounted his heavy meals.

An owner at another of Candy's favorite restaurants said deep down, the binge-eating, hard-drinking comic was a "lonely man who desperately missed his family."

"He called his wife and kids every single night," the owner shared. "When he ate at our restaurant, he gorged on pizza and quesadillas. Not even the dietitian he brought along could control his eating.

"One night, John sent his dietitian home with his chauffeur. But he whispered to the chauffeur, 'On the way back, bring me a few pizzas!"

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Rod Steiger

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Rod Steiger's Family's Brutal Battle Over Hollywood Icon's Awards — 'It's Just Sad'

Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie Presley and Riley Keough

EXCLUSIVE: Read Word-for-word the Letter Lisa Marie Presley's Daughter Riley Sent to Grandmother Priscilla Days After Her Death — Confirming She Pulled the Plug on Life Support Amid Legal Turmoil

Final Film

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of John Candy
Source: mega

Candy died of a heart attack while filming the movie 'Wagons East'.

Candy's life and legacy are the subject of the new Amazon Prime documentary John Candy: I Like Me. Famous friends and family pay emotional tributes to the larger-than-life funnyman, who dealt with some serious personal demons.

While filming Wagons East in Durango, Candy defied doctors' orders to lose weight. The 6-foot-3 star tipped the scales at around 375 pounds when he died with a massive and still growing 59-inch waistline. He was also an avid smoker and drinker.

Candy was reportedly so huge that he had to have an extra-sturdy horse flown in to support him during filming. And it took two burly men to push him up a stepladder and onto the horse's back.

"In the last month of filming, wardrobe people told me he'd added two inches to his waistline and they had to let out all his clothes," said Fernando Cavillo Vidal, deputy director of Tourism and Film for Durango.

As a friend disclosed at the time: "John didn't realize he was killing himself with his eating habits. Even though he was supposed to lose weight, he told me, 'I'm the funny fat guy. That's my image. I can't lose weight!'"

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.