Prince Harry Visits Queen Elizabeth's Grave in U.K Without 'Diva Duchess' Meghan Markle By His Side — as It's Finally Revealed How Exiled Royal 'Derailed' Plans Surrounding Late Monarch's Death

On the third anniversary of the queen's death, the moment-by-moment accounts of the day revealed how Harry and Markle, 44, caused such a fuss while the monarch was on her deathbed at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

The Royalist Tom Sykes claimed on his Substack how Harry demanded Markle join him by the queen's bedside as members of the family rushed to Balmoral. However, the request was "strongly resisted" by Charles, and it ended up delaying a flight carrying the queen's other two sons and William, costing them a chance at saying goodbye to the beloved royal family matriarch.

Charles and his sister, Princess Anne, were fortunately in Scotland when their mother's condition quickly declined. The Queen's other children, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, made a mad dash to join them, along with future king William in tow.

Even though Buckingham Palace announced at 12:50 p.m. that the trio were en route to Balmoral, the military jet taking them to Scotland took off more than an hour past its 1:30 p.m. departure time, reportedly due to Harry and Meghan's insistence that they wanted to be included.

"It was insane," a friend of William’s told the Daily Beast. "They had just spent two years slagging off the entire family and calling them racists. Harry had completely betrayed William, and he was holding the memoir and the Netflix series over them as well.

"They hadn't exchanged a cordial word in months. And then he is texting him, saying, 'Can we get a lift with you?' I think if it had just been Harry, maybe a way could have been found. But Meghan, too? Er, no thanks."