Prince Harry Visits Queen Elizabeth's Grave in U.K Without 'Diva Duchess' Meghan Markle By His Side — as It's Finally Revealed How Exiled Royal 'Derailed' Plans Surrounding Late Monarch's Death
Prince Harry made a perfectly timed visit back to the U.K., where he was able to visit his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's grave, on the third anniversary of her death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
However, Harry's trip to England was a solo one, where he attended an awards ceremony for one of his beloved charities. His "Diva Duchess" wife, Meghan Markle, did not accompany him, as new details emerged about how the former working royals made the day of the late monarch's death unnecessarily fraught and stressful for his grieving family members.
Back Home
King Charles III granted permission for his son to visit the King George VI Memorial Chapel on Monday, September 8, where the Queen, her husband, Prince Philip, her sister Princess Margaret, and their parents are all laid to rest.
“This was a highly personal gesture,” a palace aide told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter for his Substack page. "The King wanted to make sure Harry had access."
While in England, Harry did not meet with his relatives, including his estranged brother, Prince William. The future king and his wife, Kate Middleton, made an appearance at the Women's Institute near Windsor Castle, where they paid tribute to the queen. The former monarch had been a member for 80 years and was its president at the time of her death in 2022.
"The brothers are still oceans apart,” a longtime courtier claimed to Shuter about how no meeting was ever arranged. "Even grief can’t bridge that divide."
'It Was Insane'
On the third anniversary of the queen's death, the moment-by-moment accounts of the day revealed how Harry and Markle, 44, caused such a fuss while the monarch was on her deathbed at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.
The Royalist Tom Sykes claimed on his Substack how Harry demanded Markle join him by the queen's bedside as members of the family rushed to Balmoral. However, the request was "strongly resisted" by Charles, and it ended up delaying a flight carrying the queen's other two sons and William, costing them a chance at saying goodbye to the beloved royal family matriarch.
Charles and his sister, Princess Anne, were fortunately in Scotland when their mother's condition quickly declined. The Queen's other children, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, made a mad dash to join them, along with future king William in tow.
Even though Buckingham Palace announced at 12:50 p.m. that the trio were en route to Balmoral, the military jet taking them to Scotland took off more than an hour past its 1:30 p.m. departure time, reportedly due to Harry and Meghan's insistence that they wanted to be included.
"It was insane," a friend of William’s told the Daily Beast. "They had just spent two years slagging off the entire family and calling them racists. Harry had completely betrayed William, and he was holding the memoir and the Netflix series over them as well.
"They hadn't exchanged a cordial word in months. And then he is texting him, saying, 'Can we get a lift with you?' I think if it had just been Harry, maybe a way could have been found. But Meghan, too? Er, no thanks."
'No One Had Invited Her'
Harry wrote in his 2023 memoir, Spare, that he texted William about himself and Markle getting a seat on their flight, but never got a response.
The Royalist claimed that the couple instructed their team to issue a public announcement stating that they would be skipping the WellChild Awards that evening and were heading to Balmoral.
"You need an invite to go to Balmoral at any time, let alone a moment of massive constitutional upheaval. They knew Meghan wasn't wanted. No one had replied to their messages, no one had invited her to come. Kate, who had known the queen for decades, wouldn’t have dreamed of being there at her deathbed. But for some reason, Meghan wanted to insert herself into it, so they tried to bounce the [future] king into accepting it by publicly announcing it," a former palace staffer told The Royalist.
Harry Infuriated By Charles' Phone Call
Upon hearing about the plan, Charles called Harry and told him not to bring Markle.
“We told our team to confirm: we'd be missing the WellChild Awards and hurrying up to Scotland. Then came another call from Pa. He said I was welcome at Balmoral, but he didn't want … her," Harry wrote in Spare.
"He started to lay out his reason, which was nonsensical, and disrespectful, and I wasn't having it. Don’t ever speak about my wife that way.
“He stammered, apologetic, saying he simply didn’t want a lot of people around. No other wives were coming. Kate wasn't coming, he said, therefore Meg shouldn't. Then that’s all you needed to say."
Harry ended up taking a separate flight to Scotland and sensationally claimed he found out about his grandmother's death through a BBC breaking news alert after the queen's death was announced at 6:30 p.m.
The palace "denied this version of events" to Sykes, telling him that Harry "was told before the news organizations."