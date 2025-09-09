'Angry' Ryan Reynolds 'Flipped a Switch' After Wife Blake Lively's Legal Drama Erupted... as Backlash Over 'Rude' Behavior Towards Child Reporter Ramps Up — 'The Lightness is Gone'
Ryan Reynolds is said to have completely lost it after learning about his wife Blake Lively's bombshell lawsuit against her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 48-year-old, who has been known for his sense of humor and charming personality, has revealed another side of himself lately, with some calling him "rude" following several questionable exchanges.
Is Reynolds Going Off The Deep End?
"He's angry. He's frustrated. He's not the same Ryan," a source claimed to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter. According to the source, a change in Reynolds occurred following his wife's legal nightmare.
They explained: "That lawsuit flipped a switch. He's furious at Baldoni, furious at the press, and it's bleeding into everything he does." The Deadpool actor was recently accused of being "mean" to a child reporter while at the premiere of the documentary John Candy: I Like Me at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 4.
"That’s not the Ryan people used to adore," the source claimed. "He’s carrying the weight of Blake’s battle, and it shows. He's more defensive, less approachable. It's like the lightness is gone."
Reynolds 'Goes Off' On Child Reporter
While on the red carpet for Candy's doc, which Reynolds helped produce, the movie star was approached by a young CTV reporter.
"Hi, what's your question for me, buddy?" the Spirited star bluntly asked the child.
The kid responded," Hi Ryan, nice to meet you," before Reynolds cut him off to say, "Nice to meet you too, let's skip to the question." While Reynolds did save the conversation and had a warm exchange with the child, it was not enough for users on X, as they were quick to rage over the encounter.
Reynolds V. Levy
"Yes, talk about making a nervous kid feel more timid. Jerk!" one person went off, as another said: "Disgusting!"
One user reacted: "I mean, it is Ryan Reynolds. Rude is his default setting," while a fourth responded, "It's an old tactic used by narcissists: insult, humiliate, and degrade, then call it just a joke."
However, it seems like Reynolds doesn't just take out his frustrations on kids, but on adults as well, especially fellow funnyman, Eugene Levy.
On the same red carpet, Reynolds appeared irritated while posing for photos, and at one point seemed to get into a verbal fight with the Schitt's Creek alum. Analyzing a clip of the duo, lip reader Nicole Hickling told RadarOnline.com Reynolds' jaw looked clenched at the beginning of the footage before he told Levy, "Bull---, man."
How Reynolds Left Denzel Raging
Levy allegedly replied: "Language, you don't need to speak so harsh." Despite the American Pie star allegedly attempting to calm the situation and possibly remind Reynolds of the public setting, the Proposal actor wasn't having it.
"Please don't ever tell me how I can talk to people," Reynolds fired back at Levy, according to Hickling. He apparently then said, "I'm done here, we're done," and walked away.
During an interview at the film festival, Reynolds also admitted he was responsible for Denzel Washington going off while filming their 2012 thriller, Safe House, after his phone went off during a pivotal scene.
"He’s been shot, wounded, dying, admits all the stuff that he did wrong," Reynolds recalled.
"Tears start rolling down his face. And suddenly you hear — and this is take two, by the way, because take one there was a technical problem – we hear ‘Come fly with me, let’s fly, let’s fly away," Reynolds confessed, breaking into Frank Sinatra's classic tune.
However, Reynolds did not come clean at the time, instead pinning it on the stuntmen.
"I stand up and look at all the stuntmen around me, and I go, ‘Who the f---'s phone is that? Inexcusable!'" Reynolds said.