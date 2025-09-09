EXCLUSIVE: Man Who Claims He Eyewitnessed Jimmy Hoffa's Brutal Mob Murder 'Fearing For His Life' After Finally Blowing the Whistle
A man who claims to have witnessed the mob kill Teamsters president Jimmy Hoffa still fears for his life, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report, more than 50 years after the controversial union leader disappeared.
Michael Yarbrough said the scary sight has left him "traumatized" to this day.
Yarbrough was heading to a job interview at Detroit's still-under-construction Renaissance Center in 1975, when he stumbled upon a group of mafia members burying Hoffa in wet cement in one of the building's support columns.
So he ran home and told his family what he saw.
"I said, 'I just saw the weirdest thing downtown at the Renaissance Center. I saw some people burying a man alive. They pushed him in this hole and they buried him,'" Yarbrough claimed to RadarOnline.com.
He continued: "They said, 'Mike, if I was you, I'd leave that alone. That's the mob. They'll kill you and our whole family."
Search for Closure
Once Yarbrough saw the reports of Hoffa missing, he realized what he had just witnessed. Now he has finally come forward with his story and admits he is still haunted by the crime.
"I want closure, that’s the bottom line," he shared. "I want to get this off my chest because I've been harboring this for 50 years, and I’m still traumatized by it. It's not something that can just go away like that."
The former corrections officer revealed he has gone to the FBI with his knowledge multiple times, but they continually brush him off, which has only discouraged him even more.
Yarbrough added: "I'm very traumatized to this day. I'm still fearing for my life, but it's like nobody really cares in law enforcement.
One Wrong Turn
Yarbrough recalled he had gotten lost in the catacombs of the soon-to-be Renaissance Center. After walking through the wrong door, he heard a man yelling for help.
When he went to investigate, Yarbrough came upon a group of finely dressed men.
"They had this man whom I found out later was Jimmy Hoffa," Yarbrough claimed. "They were holding him. He was yelling for help.
"And just right next to them, there was another guy. It was a construction worker. He was hammering on the concrete cement, trying to drown the guy out from screaming for help."
Yarbrough claimed the men brought in a cement truck and positioned Hoffa next to one of the hollow building columns.
He claimed: "The ball on the cement truck was turning real slow, and then next thing I know, they pushed the guy in the hole. The concrete cement starts gushing down the gurney. I could see the ball turning fast, and they pushed him in the hole – buried him right away."
Ignored by FBI?
As the years went by, the horror of what Yarbrough saw ate away at him, until he finally told his story to the FBI, which quickly dismissed him.
"I came to them in November 2002. This is 2025, and they still haven't gone in that building," he said, adding that he has no idea why he wasn't taken seriously.
"They’ve searched everywhere – 9 searches in 50 years. And each time they went on the search, I called the FBI and told them that they were wasting their time, energy, and resources, and they still searched those areas anyway.
"(Hoffa's) been lying there for 50 years."