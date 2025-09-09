EXCLUSIVE: Man Who Claims He Eyewitnessed Jimmy Hoffa's Brutal Mob Murder 'Fearing For His Life' After Finally Blowing the Whistle

Yarbrough recalled he had gotten lost in the catacombs of the soon-to-be Renaissance Center. After walking through the wrong door, he heard a man yelling for help.

When he went to investigate, Yarbrough came upon a group of finely dressed men.

"They had this man whom I found out later was Jimmy Hoffa," Yarbrough claimed. "They were holding him. He was yelling for help.

"And just right next to them, there was another guy. It was a construction worker. He was hammering on the concrete cement, trying to drown the guy out from screaming for help."

Yarbrough claimed the men brought in a cement truck and positioned Hoffa next to one of the hollow building columns.

He claimed: "The ball on the cement truck was turning real slow, and then next thing I know, they pushed the guy in the hole. The concrete cement starts gushing down the gurney. I could see the ball turning fast, and they pushed him in the hole – buried him right away."