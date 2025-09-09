Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Jimmy Hoffa
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Man Who Claims He Eyewitnessed Jimmy Hoffa's Brutal Mob Murder 'Fearing For His Life' After Finally Blowing the Whistle

jimmy hoffa
Source: mega

A possible witness to Jimmy Hoffa's murder has come forward.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 9 2025, Published 1:10 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

A man who claims to have witnessed the mob kill Teamsters president Jimmy Hoffa still fears for his life, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report, more than 50 years after the controversial union leader disappeared.

Michael Yarbrough said the scary sight has left him "traumatized" to this day.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Jimmy Hoffa
Source: primecrime/youtube

The union boss went missing on July 30, 1975.

Yarbrough was heading to a job interview at Detroit's still-under-construction Renaissance Center in 1975, when he stumbled upon a group of mafia members burying Hoffa in wet cement in one of the building's support columns.

So he ran home and told his family what he saw.

"I said, 'I just saw the weirdest thing downtown at the Renaissance Center. I saw some people burying a man alive. They pushed him in this hole and they buried him,'" Yarbrough claimed to RadarOnline.com.

He continued: "They said, 'Mike, if I was you, I'd leave that alone. That's the mob. They'll kill you and our whole family."

Article continues below advertisement

Search for Closure

michael yarbrough
Source: michael yarbrough

Michael Yarbrough said he remains traumatized to this day by what he saw.

Once Yarbrough saw the reports of Hoffa missing, he realized what he had just witnessed. Now he has finally come forward with his story and admits he is still haunted by the crime.

"I want closure, that’s the bottom line," he shared. "I want to get this off my chest because I've been harboring this for 50 years, and I’m still traumatized by it. It's not something that can just go away like that."

The former corrections officer revealed he has gone to the FBI with his knowledge multiple times, but they continually brush him off, which has only discouraged him even more.

Yarbrough added: "I'm very traumatized to this day. I'm still fearing for my life, but it's like nobody really cares in law enforcement.

Article continues below advertisement

One Wrong Turn

Jimmy Hoffa
Source: mega

Yarbrough claimed Hoffa was buried in cement by the mafia.

Yarbrough recalled he had gotten lost in the catacombs of the soon-to-be Renaissance Center. After walking through the wrong door, he heard a man yelling for help.

When he went to investigate, Yarbrough came upon a group of finely dressed men.

"They had this man whom I found out later was Jimmy Hoffa," Yarbrough claimed. "They were holding him. He was yelling for help.

"And just right next to them, there was another guy. It was a construction worker. He was hammering on the concrete cement, trying to drown the guy out from screaming for help."

Yarbrough claimed the men brought in a cement truck and positioned Hoffa next to one of the hollow building columns.

He claimed: "The ball on the cement truck was turning real slow, and then next thing I know, they pushed the guy in the hole. The concrete cement starts gushing down the gurney. I could see the ball turning fast, and they pushed him in the hole – buried him right away."

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Charlie Sheen

EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Sheen's Plastic Surgery Confession — Hollywood Wild Man Admits He Got Liposuction After Being Called 'Fat' by a Prostitute Following Sexual Encounter

Photo of Sophia Loren

EXCLUSIVE: Sophia Loren's Sex Games Laid Bare By Her Son — 'She Always Enjoyed the Attention'

Ignored by FBI?

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

renaissance center
Source: mega

The union leader is said to be buried in Detroit's Renaissance Center.

As the years went by, the horror of what Yarbrough saw ate away at him, until he finally told his story to the FBI, which quickly dismissed him.

"I came to them in November 2002. This is 2025, and they still haven't gone in that building," he said, adding that he has no idea why he wasn't taken seriously.

"They’ve searched everywhere – 9 searches in 50 years. And each time they went on the search, I called the FBI and told them that they were wasting their time, energy, and resources, and they still searched those areas anyway.

"(Hoffa's) been lying there for 50 years."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.