EXCLUSIVE: 'Sex Pig' Prince Andrew 'Quaking in His Boots' After His 'Sex Trafficking Victim' Virginia Giuffre's Brother Vows to Finally Bring Him Down Over Duke's Sickening Jeffrey Epstein Connection

The Duke of York, 65, has long denied Giuffre's claims that he sexually abused her when she was 17 .

Prince Andrew is sweating buckets after the brother of Virginia Giuffre vowed to continue her fight against the disgraced royal and demand accountability over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"It is more than a single conviction. They deserve the full weight of the law behind them."

Roberts said: "We will not stop until justice is served. Justice is not selective, it must not bend to money, influence or titles. We are here because every survivor deserves more than a headline.

He is calling for the release of Epstein's sealed files and said Andrew should not believe her death ended the scrutiny.

But after Giuffre's death earlier this year aged 41, her brother Sky Roberts has now stepped forward to continue her battle.

A source close to the family said: "Andrew is quaking in his boots. He's been branded a sex pig over his relationship with Epstein, and this is raking it all up all over again.

"He thought with Virginia gone the pressure might ease, but her brother is more determined than ever to bring the truth to light. The Epstein files could reveal details that Andrew has fought desperately to keep hidden."

Roberts described his sister as a "warrior" and "survivor," adding: "Even though she is no longer with us in body, her voice, her courage, and her fight live on through every one of us here today.

"She fought for truth. She fought to expose a system that allowed the wealthy, the connected, and the powerful to exploit and abuse girls and young women without consequence.

"She fought for every survivor who was silenced, doubted or discarded. And she never backed down. Even when the world tried to break her."