EXCLUSIVE: 'Sex Pig' Prince Andrew 'Quaking in His Boots' After His 'Sex Trafficking Victim' Virginia Giuffre's Brother Vows to Finally Bring Him Down Over Duke's Sickening Jeffrey Epstein Connection
Prince Andrew is sweating buckets after the brother of Virginia Giuffre vowed to continue her fight against the disgraced royal and demand accountability over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Duke of York, 65, has long denied Giuffre's claims that he sexually abused her when she was 17.
Giuffre's Brother Demands Epstein Files Unsealed
But after Giuffre's death earlier this year aged 41, her brother Sky Roberts has now stepped forward to continue her battle.
He is calling for the release of Epstein's sealed files and said Andrew should not believe her death ended the scrutiny.
Roberts said: "We will not stop until justice is served. Justice is not selective, it must not bend to money, influence or titles. We are here because every survivor deserves more than a headline.
"It is more than a single conviction. They deserve the full weight of the law behind them."
Roberts Calls Sister A 'Warrior' In Battle Against Abuse
A source close to the family said: "Andrew is quaking in his boots. He's been branded a sex pig over his relationship with Epstein, and this is raking it all up all over again.
"He thought with Virginia gone the pressure might ease, but her brother is more determined than ever to bring the truth to light. The Epstein files could reveal details that Andrew has fought desperately to keep hidden."
Roberts described his sister as a "warrior" and "survivor," adding: "Even though she is no longer with us in body, her voice, her courage, and her fight live on through every one of us here today.
"She fought for truth. She fought to expose a system that allowed the wealthy, the connected, and the powerful to exploit and abuse girls and young women without consequence.
"She fought for every survivor who was silenced, doubted or discarded. And she never backed down. Even when the world tried to break her."
Pressure Mounts at Capitol to Expose Prince Andrew’s Ties
Epstein's survivors, campaigners and lawmakers gathered alongside Roberts on the steps of the Capitol in Washington D.C., urging the Trump administration to release unredacted records on the sex trafficking pedophile.
Several survivors said they believed the documents could confirm Andrew's involvement in Epstein's warped circle.
One campaigner said: "The Duke should not think a settlement buried this forever. Survivors want accountability, and they will not stop until every name is revealed."
Roberts repeated his call for transparency by saying: "The Epstein documents must be unsealed. Every name, every detail. No more secrets, no more protection.
"And finally, we demand accountability from every enabler, every accomplice, every person in power who turned a blind eye. The justice system was not designed to serve the powerful.
"It was meant to protect the people. And it's time it started doing just that."
Rep. Nancy Mace Floats Prosecution Of Prince Andrew
The mounting pressure on Andrew has coincided with a rare bipartisan effort in Congress to force disclosure of Epstein's files.
Republican representative Nancy Mace said: "Now seems like a good time to discuss prosecuting Prince Andrew."
Giuffre first accused Andrew in 2015, later suing him in New York in 2021.
In 2022, Andrew reached a reported $15million settlement out of court with her – without admitting liability.
Photographs of him walking with Epstein in New York's Central Park in 2010, two years after Epstein's first conviction for child sex offenses, remain a lasting symbol of his tainted royal reputation.