'Who Has These Thoughts?': Catherine Zeta-Jones Blasted for 'Creepy' Comment about 12-Year-Old Fan During Talk Show Appearance

picture of Catherine Zeta-Jones
Source: MEGA

Catherine Zeta-Jones has been blasted for making a 'creepy' comment about a 12-year-old fan.

Sept. 9 2025, Published 11:23 a.m. ET

Catherine Zeta-Jones has been blasted for making a "creepy" comment about a 12-year-old male fan.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the remark, made during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, has gone viral with many social media viewers venting their disgust at the Hollywood actress who was promoting the new series of her Netflix hit, Wednesday.

'Inappropriate Comment'

picture of Catherine Zeta-Jones and Seth Meyers
Source: Late Night with Seth Meyers;YouTube

Zeta-Jones made the inappropriate remark while appearing on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers'

She recalled playing golf with her husband Michael Douglas, 80, when a young fan approached.

"I was practicing, and this really cute 12-year-old boy came up and asking for my autograph, and it was like really cute, and then I went 'Haha. When I'm 70 this cute little boy will be like 33.'"

After she made the comment, Meyers then asked, "Now can Michael tell when you're doing math in your head like that?"

Zeta-Jones said: "Yeah, he usually thinks I'm wondering what club to pick, and I'm not. I'm going, 'at that time I'm sure it'll be fine.'"

Meyers joked: "That's good. As long as you know not to give them your number when they're 12."

'Someone Should Say This Isn't OK'

Source: Late Night with Seth Meyers;YouTube

Zeta-Jones has come under-fire from fans.

Many fans were not amused by the "wild" comment.

"That twelve y/o boy comment was frickin' wild," one wrote under a TIkTok clip of the moment.

"That twelve yr old what nowwww."

"So, am I giving her a break because I like her, or is this as creepy as it sounds?" someone else chimed in, while another person wrote, "It's creepy. Who has these thoughts when they have an interaction with a 12 year old."

A separate user commented: "I'm not liking the 'oh he'll be 30 by that time' comment. I don't think it was appropriate."

"I'm more perplexed by why Seth Meyers went along with it — someone should've said this isn't okay," another added.

Poking Fun At Marriage Age Gap

picture of Catherine Zeta-Jones
Source: Late Night with Seth Meyers;YouTube

Some social media users believed the remark was poking fun at her 25-year age gap to husband Michael Douglas.

"Listen, I know she is married to a much older man, but she was one whole adult when she made that decision.

"Thinking and speaking about a literal child in this manner is unacceptable and I am absolutely appalled that she thought this would be a cute story to share with the world. Girl, just stop," another wrote.

While others commented: "Well that was awkward" and "What an odd thing to say."

However, she did receive support from some users who defended the comment, saying it was a joke

picture of Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas and Carys Zeta
Source: MEGA

Zeta-Jones and Douglas have been married for 25 years and to parents to Dylan and Carys (pictured).,

Last month Zeta-Jones celebrated her 25th wedding anniversary with husband Douglas, as she laughed off the critics who said their union "would never last."

She said: "We've been married 25 years, it’s something to celebrate. And they said it would never last!"

The actress and the Hollywood icon appeared an unlikely pairing due to their 25-year age gap when they tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at the five-star New York Hotel in 2000.

However the loved up couple, who are parents to Dylan, 25, and Carys, 22, have proven their doubters wrong with Zeta-Jones describing the marriage as full of "love and fun."

