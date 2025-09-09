'The Bear' star Ayo Edebiri Claps Back at Reporter After Being Excluded from Black Lives Matter Question Aimed at Two 'Horrified' White Co-Stars

As the clip went viral, responses flooded in on social media, with users slamming the journalist for the way she conducted the chat.

But Edebiri received plaudits for the way she handled being sidelined during the interview.

The footage shows the three-person cast seated with the journalist who poses this question to Roberts and Garfield: "What (have) we lost during the politically current era, and what do we have to expect in Hollywood after the MeToo movement and the Black Lives Matter (movement)?"

Garfield immediately glances toward both Roberts and Edebiri, but the interviewer clarifies that the inquiry is solely intended for the white stars, leaving Edebiri visibly stunned.