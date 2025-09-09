'The Bear' star Ayo Edebiri Claps Back at Reporter After Being Excluded from Black Lives Matter Question Aimed at Two 'Horrified' White Co-Stars
The Bear star Ayo Edebiri clapped back at a reporter after being excluded from a Black Lives Matter question aimed at her two white co-stars.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the black actress, 29, was seemingly ignored for the majority of the group interview, alongside castmembers Julia Roberts and Andrew Garfield, by Italian journalist Federica Polidoro to promote their new movie After the Hunt.
Uncomfortable Moment
As the clip went viral, responses flooded in on social media, with users slamming the journalist for the way she conducted the chat.
But Edebiri received plaudits for the way she handled being sidelined during the interview.
The footage shows the three-person cast seated with the journalist who poses this question to Roberts and Garfield: "What (have) we lost during the politically current era, and what do we have to expect in Hollywood after the MeToo movement and the Black Lives Matter (movement)?"
Garfield immediately glances toward both Roberts and Edebiri, but the interviewer clarifies that the inquiry is solely intended for the white stars, leaving Edebiri visibly stunned.
Going Viral
Brutus actor Garfield responds with shocked laughter, apparently incredulous that Edebiri would be omitted from a Black Lives Matter discussion when she represents the sole Black voice among the trio.
Edebiri, displaying clear bewilderment, responded with "Okay," while Roberts requested clarification from the reporter about the question's intended recipients.
The journalist confirmed once more that only Roberts, 57, and Garfield, 42, were expected to respond, leaving Edebiri looking utterly astonished at her exclusion from such a topic.
Responding, The Bear actress said: "I know that that's not for me — and I don't know if it's purposeful if it's about me — but I just am curious. I don't think it's done."
Praised For Response
She went on to say, "I don't think it's done at all. I think maybe hashtags might not be used as much, but I do think that there's work being done by activists, by people every day that's beautiful, important work that's not finished, that's really, really, really active for a reason 'cause this world is really charged, and that work isn't finished at all."
Both Garfield and Roberts backed their co-star's comments, with the former Spider-Man actor stating the movements are "still alive."
The journalist, who was working for Italy's ArtsLife Tv, has since attempted to defend her interview after being accused of "racism."
Taking to Instagram, she wrote: "Following an interview, I have been subjected to personal insults and attacks because of a question that, for some reason, was not well received by some members of the public."
She continued: "I find it striking that those who unjustly accuse me of racism and consider themselves custodians of justice find acceptable violent language, personal attacks, and cyberbullying."
Polidoro denied she is racist, speaking about her own background when it comes to the topic.
"To those who unjustly accuse me of racism, I would like to clarify that in my work I have interviewed people of every background and ethnicity," Polidoro said. "And my own family is multi-ethnic, matriarchal, and feminist, with a significant history of immigration."