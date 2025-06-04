EXCLUSIVE: 'The Bear' Sensation Jeremy Allen White Being Warned By Pals His Co-Star Girlfriend is 'No Good'
Rising star Jeremy Allen White is still going strong with his The Bear love interest, Molly Gordon, but RadarOnline.com can reveal a slew of his longtime pals think the match with the ambitious babe is a no-gooder, and are urging him to think twice before getting in deeper.
Sources said the romance between White, 34, and 29-year-old Gordon mimics the one on their Hulu show, which debuted in 2022 and where their characters plunged into an intense fling.
Still, they didn't start dating until September 2024, more than a year after White's estranged wife, Submission actress Addison Timlin, 33, filed for divorce after four years of marriage.
'Fame Hungry'
An insider told us: "Molly has entrenched herself in Jeremy’s life and is determined to make him a 'true A-list star.'
"She loves him, but there's no question she also loves the insane level of status he has achieved in the last couple of years, and is way more invested in the whole Hollywood power game than he ever has been.
"It's a weird match, but for now, it's working. That doesn't change the fact that Molly comes across as almost uncomfortably invested in Jeremy’s meteoric rise and she wants him to become the biggest movie and TV star in the world."
And White appears on his way after nabbing the lead role playing The Boss in the Bruce Springsteen biopic Deliver Me From Nowhere, out later this year.
Personality Clash
"He's feeling out this thing called stardom, and she's prodding him forward," our insider added.
They went on: "She comes from an entrenched Los Angeles showbiz family, and has some real savvy about how the movie star game works."
"She's betting all her chips on Jeremy becoming the next Brad Pitt or Matt Damon, and so far, that's exactly what’s happening."
But our source said some are wondering: "Does Jeremy really want that?"
The insider added: "If you know Jeremy, who has been acting on TV shows since he was a kid, you know that he could walk away from this lifestyle at any moment.
"He doesn't need to be a star to have a great life, and the success of The Bear was practically accidental. It wasn’t a carefully planned step as part of some giant master plan."
Meanwhile, the source said Gordon "is so deeply focused on Jeremy becoming this giant star that she's losing sight of what's really important."
They added: "That's going to be the key issue if and when they take the next step and make their relationship official."