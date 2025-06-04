EXCLUSIVE: 'The Bear' Sensation Jeremy Allen White Being Warned By Pals His Co-Star Girlfriend is 'No Good'

Rising star Jeremy Allen White is still going strong with his The Bear love interest, Molly Gordon, but RadarOnline.com can reveal a slew of his longtime pals think the match with the ambitious babe is a no-gooder, and are urging him to think twice before getting in deeper.

Sources said the romance between White, 34, and 29-year-old Gordon mimics the one on their Hulu show, which debuted in 2022 and where their characters plunged into an intense fling.

Still, they didn't start dating until September 2024, more than a year after White's estranged wife, Submission actress Addison Timlin, 33, filed for divorce after four years of marriage.