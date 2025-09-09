Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Kate Middleton
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Heartbreaking Single Reason for Kate Middleton's Huge House Move Revealed — 'She Is Desperate for a View and Peace'

Photo of Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton moved homes as she was desperate for peace and a calming view.

Sept. 9 2025, Published 10:46 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Kate Middleton's recovery from cancer treatment has prompted a major shift in the life of the Princess of Wales – with friends telling RadarOnline.com her desire for peace, nature and open views is the driving force behind her family's move to Forest Lodge.

The 43-year-old royal and her husband Prince William, also 43, are leaving Adelaide Cottage, their home since 2019, for the eight-bedroom Georgian mansion on the Windsor estate later this year.

Article continues below advertisement

Princess Seeks Peace and Nature

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

The Princess of Wales left Adelaide Cottage after her recovery.

The couple and their children – Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10 and Prince Louis, 7 – will enjoy sweeping 360-degree views across Great Windsor Park.

Unlike past monarchs, William is expected to keep his family at Forest Lodge even when he becomes king, rejecting Buckingham Palace as a permanent residence.

"Kate feels that her recovery has given her a new perspective," a source close to the couple told us.

"She wants nature, peace and tranquility around her. She believes being surrounded by beauty and stillness will help keep her strong and prevent her cancer from returning. The views from Forest Lodge are exactly what she's been yearning for."

Article continues below advertisement

Windsor Estate Offers Space and Privacy

Photo of Forest Lodge
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton chose Forest Lodge as her family's new home.

The Waleses' new home is a red-brick, Grade II-listed property set between Cranbourne Park and Russell's Plantation, offering woodland, lakes and open parkland right outside the family's windows.

The grounds also include a private garden that looks directly into the forest. The estate is only minutes from Lambrook School, cutting Kate and William's children's commute.

A longtime family friend added: "Adelaide Cottage was cozy, but Kate now wants space to breathe. After months of treatment and uncertainty, she sees the new home as a sanctuary where she can recover and the children can grow without constant intrusion."

Despite the upgrade, the Waleses will continue their practice of not housing live-in staff. Instead, employees will occupy cottages surrounding the estate, keeping family life private.

Article continues below advertisement

Kate & William Break Royal Tradition

Photo of Prince William and Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

Prince William supported Kate's wish for peace and nature.

A source said the move represents a deliberate break with tradition.

"Moving to Forest Lodge gives the family much more room and is already being seen as their permanent base, rather than raising the children within the confines of a palace," they added.

"They clearly enjoy life in Windsor, the children are happy at Lambrook, and they'll still be near Windsor Castle for official duties."

Forest Lodge's location also places the Wales family just an eight-minute drive from cancer-stricken King Charles at Windsor Castle.

Palace aides say the proximity allows both continuity and privacy. Yet those close to Kate insist her focus is personal rather than institutional.

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
picture of Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein

EXCLUSIVE: 'Serial Sex Addict' Prince Andrew Brings More Shame to the Royal Family as Fresh Details About His Disturbing Relationship With Pedo Jeffrey Epstein Are Revealed

king charles drowning chaos cancer stricken royal faces pressure

EXCLUSIVE: King Charles Drowning in Chaos – Cancer-Stricken Royal Crumbling Under Pressure to Keep Monarchy From Imploding as He Deals With His Broken Family

Modern Family Life Over Formality

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis
Source: MEGA

Palace aides confirmed the move broke with royal tradition.

The source stressed: "For Kate, this is about health and healing.

"She's not thinking of grandeur or tradition. She wants sunlight, gardens and views that make her feel at peace. That's the single most important factor in this move.

"She is also convinced peace and tranquility help stop the danger of any cancer returning or getting worse."

When William becomes king, the decision not to relocate to Buckingham Palace will be a symbolic shift.

Royal watchers say it reflects his and Kate's preference for modern family life over formality. For Kate, however, the reasoning is simpler.

As the source explained: "She wants her forever home to be surrounded by beauty, because after what she's been through, peace and views mean everything."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.