EXCLUSIVE: Why Prince William and Cancer-hit Wife Kate Never Want to Live in Huge Palace — Even When He Takes Throne From Frail King Charles
Prince William and his wife Catherine are preparing to settle permanently at Forest Lodge on the Windsor estate – and RadarOnline.com can reveal it signals their determination to avoid ever moving into Buckingham Palace, even when William becomes king.
The Prince and Princess of Wales, who have three children aged 12, 10 and seven, intend to leave behind Adelaide Cottage, their current four-bedroom home in Windsor, for the larger eight-bedroom Georgian mansion by Christmas.
Despite Forest Lodge's grandeur, friends insist the couple have no intention of ever occupying the sprawling London palace traditionally associated with the monarch.
Raising Their Kids In A Real Family Home
For William and Catherine, the move reflects both personal circumstance – Catherine's ongoing cancer treatment – and a modern vision for the future of the monarchy.
"Relocating gives them the chance at a clean slate and to put some of the less happy memories in the past," a source said.
Another insider explained: "They want their kids raised in a real family home, not in something that feels like a museum. William has been clear that he has no interest in living in an enormous palace."
Forest Lodge, built in the 1770s and later renamed after being known as Holly Grove, has a long royal history.
Owned by the Crown since 1829, it has been home to equerries, secretaries and even considered in the 1970s for Princess Anne and her then husband Mark Phillips.
Inside The Stunning Home
The grand house spans three floors and boasts six bathrooms, Venetian windows, ornate fireplaces and a tennis court.
Extensively restored in the early 2000s, it was once advertised at $20,000 as a rental – a figure that would have risen massively if the same offer was made today.
William and Catherine are paying market rent to the Crown Estate and funding renovations privately.
Royal commentator Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, said: "This is a really beautiful Georgian house, in a secluded spot, so it will suit them perfectly. William doesn't want to live in a huge palace.
He's very conscious of the environment, the cost of running an enormous residence, and the symbolism of living more simply."
The family's choice also reflects William's upbringing.
He spent much of his childhood watching the Queen's large households of staff and decided he wanted something different.
"William and Catherine have never wanted live-in staff," Seward added.
"They prefer their nanny and housekeeper to be in smaller cottages around the main home. It's more modern, and it's what Kate is used to as well."
The location is also practical. William and Kate's children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – attend Lambrook School nearby, and George is expected to move soon to either Eton or Marlborough College.
Catherine's parents and siblings live less than an hour away, giving her crucial support as she continues treatment.
The couple's plan never to move into Buckingham Palace marks a shift from tradition – and insiders say Catherine also prefers a "cozy environment where she can focus on healthy eating and wellness" as she continues to recover from cancer treatment.
Royal Living Arrangements
But King Charles has also shunned the chance to reside at the iconic London landmark.
As he fights cancer, he has instead remained at Clarence House since his accession to the throne.
Buckingham Palace functions largely as an administrative and ceremonial hub. Royal insiders suggest the same will be true in the next reign, with Windsor Castle playing host to banquets while the palace remains open to the public year-round.
As Seward said: "William was never going to move into Buckingham Palace. He probably hasn't spent much time there and has no affection for it. He wants to be a hands-on father as well as a monarch, and he believes the monarchy has to change in order to survive."