EXCLUSIVE: Why Prince William and Cancer-hit Wife Kate Never Want to Live in Huge Palace — Even When He Takes Throne From Frail King Charles

Prince William and his wife Catherine are preparing to settle permanently at Forest Lodge on the Windsor estate – and RadarOnline.com can reveal it signals their determination to avoid ever moving into Buckingham Palace, even when William becomes king.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who have three children aged 12, 10 and seven, intend to leave behind Adelaide Cottage, their current four-bedroom home in Windsor, for the larger eight-bedroom Georgian mansion by Christmas.

Despite Forest Lodge's grandeur, friends insist the couple have no intention of ever occupying the sprawling London palace traditionally associated with the monarch.