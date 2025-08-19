Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' Marriage 'Crisis' — How Actress' Desire To Reboot Her Hollywood Career Is Taking a Toll on Their Relationship As Split Rumors Ramp Up
Catherine Zeta-Jones is doing all she can to get her Hollywood career moving again, but her urge to get back to the big screen is said to be doing a number on her marriage to Michael Douglas, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The movie star, according to insiders, had hoped that her husband's decision to step away from the industry would give her more time to focus on her passion again, but it has instead led to the retired actor wanting to spend all of his time with her.
Does Zeta-Jones Need Some Space?
"She’s not begrudging him the right to give up his career, but she's always liked having her independence, and Catherine wants to travel for work without feeling like Michael’s chasing her around Europe," a source said, as Zeta-Jones has been filming in several spots, including France and Ireland.
The insider continued: "The last event Michael went to solo was in June, and he had to attend for his role with the Council on Foreign Relations. He did manage a screening in Cannes, but Catherine was waiting patiently for him back at the hotel."
According to sources, the Wednesday actress attempted to get Douglas to "attend these events solo, and to his credit, he’s done his best, but he just doesn’t like to go anywhere without her, and it's causing some problems.”
Zeta-Jones, 55, and Douglas, 80, tied the knot on November 18, 2000, and have welcomed two kids: daughter Carys, 22, and son Dylan, 25. However, their upcoming 25th anniversary may be hit with drama as Zeta-Jones is scheduled to be out of town filming another season of Wednesday for Netflix.
Needy Douglas?
"She knows Michael is upset about the anniversary, but his neediness is hampering Catherine's work, and it's starting to weigh her down," the source claimed. "She’s been desperate to reboot her career, but instead she’s had to be even more supportive than she was through his cancer treatments 15 years ago."
They continued: "No one’s surprised that her last three projects kept her in Europe, but often her absence makes things worse. She filmed The Gallerist in France and thriller Kill Jackie in Spain, but it’s been hard to focus with Michael calling her at all times of the night and day."
The source also claimed the couple is going through a "real crisis at the moment," because "he needs her now more than ever, and that's not what they planned all those years ago when she agreed to back off from her career to raise their two kids."
"She's on the verge of telling him she simply can't handle it anymore. She's done with feeling like this," the insider claimed.
Are They Having Marriage Issues?
The Hollywood pair have been dealing with marriage drama, according to a previous report, as the Wall Street actor just can't bear the thought of not being by her side for a moment, and it is said to be creating a major rift.
"The marriage has worked best when they had space from each other," another source said. "At one point, they were living in separate houses in Connecticut, and Catherine loved having her freedom.
"She's not begrudging him the right to give up his career, but knows it means they'll spend more time together, and she's not going to get the quiet and peace of mind she likes...."
Douglas revealed his plans to quit acting at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in the Czech Republic for the 50th anniversary of One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, which he produced, in July, and confirmed he's not interested in returning to Hollywood.