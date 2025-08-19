Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Gossip > Catherine Zeta-Jones

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' Marriage 'Crisis' — How Actress' Desire To Reboot Her Hollywood Career Is Taking a Toll on Their Relationship As Split Rumors Ramp Up

Photo of Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas
Source: MEGA

Catherine Zeta-Jones' goal of getting back to Hollywood may have a huge obstacle: her husband, Michael Douglas.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 19 2025, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Catherine Zeta-Jones is doing all she can to get her Hollywood career moving again, but her urge to get back to the big screen is said to be doing a number on her marriage to Michael Douglas, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The movie star, according to insiders, had hoped that her husband's decision to step away from the industry would give her more time to focus on her passion again, but it has instead led to the retired actor wanting to spend all of his time with her.

Article continues below advertisement

Does Zeta-Jones Need Some Space?

Photo of Catherine Zeta-Jones
Source: MEGA

Zeta-Jones' urge to get back to making movies is said to be having an impact on her marriage.

"She’s not begrudging him the right to give up his career, but she's always liked having her independence, and Catherine wants to travel for work without feeling like Michael’s chasing her around Europe," a source said, as Zeta-Jones has been filming in several spots, including France and Ireland.

The insider continued: "The last event Michael went to solo was in June, and he had to attend for his role with the Council on Foreign Relations. He did manage a screening in Cannes, but Catherine was waiting patiently for him back at the hotel."

According to sources, the Wednesday actress attempted to get Douglas to "attend these events solo, and to his credit, he’s done his best, but he just doesn’t like to go anywhere without her, and it's causing some problems.”

Zeta-Jones, 55, and Douglas, 80, tied the knot on November 18, 2000, and have welcomed two kids: daughter Carys, 22, and son Dylan, 25. However, their upcoming 25th anniversary may be hit with drama as Zeta-Jones is scheduled to be out of town filming another season of Wednesday for Netflix.

Article continues below advertisement

Needy Douglas?

Photo of Michael Douglas
Source: MEGA

Retired actor Douglas wants to spend all his time with his wife, Zeta-Jones, according to sources.

"She knows Michael is upset about the anniversary, but his neediness is hampering Catherine's work, and it's starting to weigh her down," the source claimed. "She’s been desperate to reboot her career, but instead she’s had to be even more supportive than she was through his cancer treatments 15 years ago."

They continued: "No one’s surprised that her last three projects kept her in Europe, but often her absence makes things worse. She filmed The Gallerist in France and thriller Kill Jackie in Spain, but it’s been hard to focus with Michael calling her at all times of the night and day."

The source also claimed the couple is going through a "real crisis at the moment," because "he needs her now more than ever, and that's not what they planned all those years ago when she agreed to back off from her career to raise their two kids."

"She's on the verge of telling him she simply can't handle it anymore. She's done with feeling like this," the insider claimed.

Article continues below advertisement

Are They Having Marriage Issues?

Photo of Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas
Source: MEGA

The couple's marriage is reportedly going through major issues.

The Hollywood pair have been dealing with marriage drama, according to a previous report, as the Wall Street actor just can't bear the thought of not being by her side for a moment, and it is said to be creating a major rift.

"The marriage has worked best when they had space from each other," another source said. "At one point, they were living in separate houses in Connecticut, and Catherine loved having her freedom.

"She's not begrudging him the right to give up his career, but knows it means they'll spend more time together, and she's not going to get the quiet and peace of mind she likes...."

READ MORE ON GOSSIP
Split photo of Prince Harry, Camilla Parker Bowles

Ex-Royal Butler Slaps Down Prince Harry's Brutal Claim About Queen Camilla

Split photo of Elon Musk, Ashley St. Clair

Elon Musk's 'Baby Momma' Ashley St. Clair Claims She's Broke and 'Getting Evicted' From Luxury New York Pad

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Catherine Zeta-Jones
Source: MEGA

Zeta-Jones is trying to get back into her career, as she currently stars in the second season of 'Wednesday.'

Douglas revealed his plans to quit acting at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in the Czech Republic for the 50th anniversary of One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, which he produced, in July, and confirmed he's not interested in returning to Hollywood.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.