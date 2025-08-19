Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' Marriage 'Crisis' — How Actress' Desire To Reboot Her Hollywood Career Is Taking a Toll on Their Relationship As Split Rumors Ramp Up

"She’s not begrudging him the right to give up his career, but she's always liked having her independence, and Catherine wants to travel for work without feeling like Michael’s chasing her around Europe," a source said, as Zeta-Jones has been filming in several spots, including France and Ireland.

The insider continued: "The last event Michael went to solo was in June, and he had to attend for his role with the Council on Foreign Relations. He did manage a screening in Cannes, but Catherine was waiting patiently for him back at the hotel."

According to sources, the Wednesday actress attempted to get Douglas to "attend these events solo, and to his credit, he’s done his best, but he just doesn’t like to go anywhere without her, and it's causing some problems.”

Zeta-Jones, 55, and Douglas, 80, tied the knot on November 18, 2000, and have welcomed two kids: daughter Carys, 22, and son Dylan, 25. However, their upcoming 25th anniversary may be hit with drama as Zeta-Jones is scheduled to be out of town filming another season of Wednesday for Netflix.