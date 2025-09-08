EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Reynolds' Expletive-laden Meltdown at Eugene Levy, 78, on Red-carpet Exposed Word-for-word — 'Don't Ever Tell Me How I Can Talk to People!'
Ryan Reynolds has been accused of exploding at Eugene Levy in an expletive-filled rant on the Toronto International Film Festival red carpet.
RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal a lip-reading expert's take on what the Deadpool star told Levy, 78, as he noticeably irritated while posing for photos ahead of the premiere of the new John Candy documentary, John Candy: I Like Me.
Reynolds Snaps at Levy Before Posing For Photos
While analyzing a clip of Reynolds and Levy on the red carpet, lip reader Nicole Hickling told RadarOnline.com Reynolds' jaw looked clenched at the beginning of the footage before he told the American Pie star, "Bull---, man."
A perplexed Levy allegedly replied to Reynolds: "Language, you don't need to speak so harsh."
Despite Levy allegedly attempting to calm the situation – and possibly remind Reynolds of the public setting – the Proposal star wasn't having it.
Levy Tells Reynolds to Watch His 'Language'
Hickling claimed Reynolds fired back at Levy: "Please don't ever tell me how I can talk to people."
Levy, still appearing visibly uncomfortable over the awkward tension brewing with Reynolds, began to reply, "Erm..." before Reynolds snapped again.
He said something to a woman standing nearby before declaring, "I'm done here, we're done," and walked away.
Reynolds swiftly changed his tone as if nothing had happened with Levy and greeted a woman with a smile, "Hey, nice to see you!"
Reynolds Faces Backlash Over 'Rude' Red Carpet Interview
While Reynolds appeared to try to play off the incident, social media users called him out as the clip made its rounds online.
One X user wrote the video "looks like he is being rude to Eugene Levy."
A second user said: "He's having a go at him," while another added, "Ryan Reynolds is a scumbag."
Reynold's awkward moment with Levy comes after he faced backlash for being "rude" to a child while answering questions on the TIFF red carpet.
While at the John Candy documentary premiere, Reynolds stopped to answer a question from a child who was guest reporting for CTV.
Reynolds told the kid: "Hi, what's your question for me, buddy?"
The child responded," Hi Ryan, nice to meet you," before the father-of-four cut him off to say, "Nice to meet you too, let's skip to the question."
While Reynolds ultimately ended up answering the kid's question about the amount of Chipotle mayo on his Tim Horton's order, social media users didn't find his initial attempt to move the question along as quickly as possible charming.
When the interview clip went viral on social media, one X user called Reynold's behavior "disgusting."
Another wrote: "Yes, talk about making a nervous kid feel more timid. Jerk!"
A third added, "I mean, it IS Ryan Reynolds. Rude is his default setting," and a forth commented, "It's an old tactic used by narcissists: insult, humiliate, and degrade, then call it just a joke."
Others defended Reynolds, who is known for his sarcastic humor, and claimed, "Everyone is so sensitive now."