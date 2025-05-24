Ryan Reynolds Was 'Secretly In Charge' of Blake Lively's Failed Lifestyle Brand as 'Unbearable' Actor 'Mocked and Criticized' Staffers

“Blake barely showed up,” an ex-employee told Rob Shuter for his Substack. “But Ryan? He was everywhere. He acted like the creative director, CFO, and king of the castle. And God help you if you disagreed with him.”

Lively started the brand in 2014, and it was originally intended to battle it out with Gwyneth Paltrow's popular company Goop. However, Preserve would only keep its doors open for a year before collapsing.

And while the A Simply Favor actress blamed Preserve's failure on sexism and the media in a previous interview, staffers claim Reynolds should be getting some of the blame.