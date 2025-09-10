Charlie Kirk Shot: Trump Supporter and Right-wing Activist Seen 'Jerking Back and Grabbing his Neck' In Videos From Horrific Event... Before Police Detained Suspect

The TPUSA press team confirmed the 31-year-old was shot; however, his condition is currently unknown. The university also revealed a suspect has been taken into custody.

Utah senator Mike Lee reacted to the incident on X and posted that he is "tracking the situation at Utah Valley University closely. Please join me in praying for Charlie Kirk and the students gathered there."

FBI Director Kash Patel also responded to the shooting and said in a statement: "We are closely monitoring reports of the tragic shooting involving Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University. Our thoughts are with Charlie, his loved ones, and everyone affected. Agents will be on the scene quickly, and the FBI stands in full support of the ongoing response."