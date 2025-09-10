Charlie Kirk Shot: Trump Supporter and Right-wing Activist Seen 'Jerking Back and Grabbing his Neck' In Videos From Horrific Event... Before Police Detained Suspect
Charlie Kirk has been shot while hosting an event in Utah, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The controversial right-wing mouthpiece was captured getting hit in the back while speaking and sitting in a tent in the Utah Valley University courtyard, as video shows students on campus running away from the sound of gunshots.
The TPUSA press team confirmed the 31-year-old was shot; however, his condition is currently unknown. The university also revealed a suspect has been taken into custody.
Utah senator Mike Lee reacted to the incident on X and posted that he is "tracking the situation at Utah Valley University closely. Please join me in praying for Charlie Kirk and the students gathered there."
FBI Director Kash Patel also responded to the shooting and said in a statement: "We are closely monitoring reports of the tragic shooting involving Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University. Our thoughts are with Charlie, his loved ones, and everyone affected. Agents will be on the scene quickly, and the FBI stands in full support of the ongoing response."
Trump's Response Revealed
President Trump also offered "prayers" on Truth Social, sending his best to his loyal supporter: "We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, who has been shot. A great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM!"
Vice President JD Vance was also quick to respond, and shared on X: "Say a prayer for Charlie Kirk, a genuinely good guy and a young father."
Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom also hit back at the incident, raging: "The attack on Charlie Kirk is disgusting, vile, and reprehensible. In the United States of America, we must reject political violence in EVERY form."
Details Of The Shooting
In horrifying social media videos, Kirk is seen speaking at the university during his American Comeback Tour, when a shot is suddenly heard as he then jerks back and appears to grab at his neck, as blood seems to rush out and the crowd screams.
Former Rep. Jason Chaffetz, who was at the event, told Fox News of the events just seconds before the shooting: "People were there. And there were lots of them. You know, he came out, he was throwing hats, riling up the crowd."
According to Chaffetz, Kirk answered questions about religion, and then responded to inquiries about "transgender shootings" and "mass killings."
Once the shot was fired, Chaffetz said Kirk "fell back to his left. Everybody hit the deck. Everybody was screaming, then everybody was running."
The politician noted that while Kirk had some security guards where he was speaking, attendees did not receive any security checks, and police presence was minimal.
The terrifying scene was also witnessed by Emma Pitts and Eva Terry, reporters for Deseret News, who described what went down. Pitts revealed following the gunshot, "You see Charlie go limp. His neck kind of turned, and we saw blood immediately."
According to Terry, "A kid came up and he asked a question about how many transgender shooters there were, and Charlie gave him another comment," she recalled to CNN.
She added: "And then he asked one more question, and so the question was about shooters. And before Charlie Kirk could pick up the mic again, that’s when the shot happened."
According to reports, the shot was fired from a campus building about 200 yards away.