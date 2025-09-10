Your tip
True Crime > crime

Vacation Isle Hell: 'Drug Smugglers' Facing Death Penalty in Bali Paraded in Orange Jumpsuits After 'Trying to Traffic 2.8lbs of Coke' For Cartel

Photo of Kial Robinson, Kial Robinson and Piran Ezra Wilkinson
Source: Kial Robinson/facebook; X

The two suspects are accused of working with a drug cartel.

Sept. 10 2025, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Two drug smugglers are now facing the death penalty in Bali after they allegedly tried to smuggle over two pounds of cocaine for a cartel, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

British men Kial Robinson, 29, and Piran Ezra Wilkinson, 48, were said to have been caught with 2.8 pounds of cocaine.

What Are The Allegations?

Photo of suspect Kial Robinson
Source: Kial Robinson/facebook

Kial Robinson is one of the suspects accused of trying to smuggle drugs into Bali.

The pair were busted after Robinson, a landscape gardener, was detained at Ngurah Rai International Airport on September 3 when X-ray scans found drugs in his backpack. It is believed he hopped on a Turkish Airlines flight from Barcelona to Bali and told authorities he was paid about $4,900 to deliver the illegal drugs to a contact on the Indonesian island.

This led police to kick off a sting operation, eventually arresting the contact, property manager Wilkinson, at a villa just one day later. The suspects, who Bali's Narcotic Agency is holding, appeared in orange jumpsuits in front of the media.

According to Police Commissioner Tri Kuncoro, the alleged smugglers were offered money by a man named Santos to smuggle the goods into Bali.

"The value promised was $5,000 USD," Kuncoro explained. "The British men told investigators that they had met about a week earlier in Barcelona, Spain, after being introduced by Santos, who is now on the wanted list.

Working For A Drug Cartel?

Photo of Kial Robinson and Piran Ezra Wilkinson
Source: X

Robinson and Piran Ezra Wilkinson are believed to have been working for a drug cartel.

"Both of them actually live in Thailand. They went to Barcelona to collect the drugs, then Piran travelled ahead to Bali while Kial transported the cocaine into Bali."

He added: "The mastermind is this man named Santos. In fact, all three of them had met in Thailand. Santos is currently outside Bali."'

Meanwhile, Brigadier General Rudy Ahmat Sudrajat, chief of the Bali Provincial Narcotics Agency, speculated there was a "strong possibility" the suspects were working for an international drug cartel.

"Whether they are part of an international cartel – very likely, yes," Sudrajat said. "Especially since they met in Barcelona and also reside in Thailand."

Photo of Kial Robinson
Source: Kial Robinson/facebook

Robinson, a landscape gardener, and Wilkinson are now facing the death penalty.

The chief continued: "For this cartel, intelligence suggests they are attempting to bring drugs into Bali, but that's according to orders, so they're not intended to drop the goods off here permanently.

"From here, the drugs may have been intended for distribution elsewhere. We are currently working to gather evidence to prove whether they are truly part of an international network."

Sudrajat concluded: "But our suspicion is that they are indeed linked to an international cartel."

A Foreign Office spokesman responded to the allegations and commented: "We have been made aware of two British nationals who have been detained in Bali. We continue consular support for both and are in contact with the local authorities."

While Wilkinson and Robinson are facing the death penalty, there may be some hope for them, as back in July, three Brits were also caught attempting to smuggle drugs into Bali; however, despite the trio facing death, they were sentenced to just one year behind bars.

The three were caught with 17 packages of cocaine.

