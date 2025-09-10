Hollywood Bachelor Bradley Cooper, 50, Puts on Pause His Proposal to Longtime Girlfriend Gigi Hadid, 30, Over Marriage Fears: 'He's Terrified'
Wedding bells will have to wait a little bit longer to ring for Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid.
The longtime bachelor is said to have put his proposal plans on ice as "he's terrified" of settling down, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Cooper, 50, and Hadid, 30, have been romantically linked since 2023.
Cooper is 'Terrified of Marriage,' Source Claims
Despite dating for over two years – and a 20-year age gap – the Silver Linings Playbook star is said to be spooked by the thought of long-term commitment.
A source claimed: "Bradley's terrified of marriage. He has an idealistic view of his parents' marriage, which was rock-solid up until his dad's death in 2011, so it's hard for him to take the leap."
While the insider claimed Hadid has somewhat managed her expectations in Cooper's slow-paced timeline, mother Yolanda hasn't been as patient.
Hadid's Mom Yolanda Wants Cooper to Propose
The insider claimed: "(Yolanda) can see how much Gigi adores Bradley, and she wants to see her girl happy and secure – sooner rather than later."
This isn't the first time the 50-year-old has been accused of spinning his wheels on proposing to Hadid. Separate sources previously claimed Cooper's feet were held to the fire when Hadid issued him an ultimatum.
As RadarOnline.com reported, sources claimed Cooper secretly proposed with his back to the wall after Hadid drew a line in the sand.
Cooper and Hadid's Relationship Timeline
Hadid was spotted with an eyebrow-raising rock on that finger at Cooper's 50th birthday party at Le Chalet in New York City. Sources blamed the model's joyful expression on The Hangover star finally caving to her marriage demands.
An insider shared at the time: "It's no secret Gigi has been pushing hard for Bradley to propose. She had no intention of being dragged along indefinitely while he waffled and made excuses.
"Gigi laid it all out and, in a nice but firm way, made it clear what she wanted and that she would walk if he couldn't commit seriously to her.
"He knew she would make good on her promise to leave if he didn't step up. Obviously, the fear of losing her got the better of him."
As rumors of a marriage ultimatum, secret proposals, and commitment fears swirled, other insiders insisted the couple were in it for the long haul and "marriage and kids" were being discussed.
Cooper shares daughter Leah, 8, with ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk, while Hadid welcomed daughter Khai with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik in 2020.
A source said Cooper "might pop the question in the next couple of months" before noting the couple "could picture a blended family with their daughters and their own kids."
While no wedding invitation has been sent out to the couple's A-list friends and family just yet, the source said they're enjoying life together, "incredibly happy and are in their own bubble."