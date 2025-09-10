Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Gossip > Bradley Cooper

Hollywood Bachelor Bradley Cooper, 50, Puts on Pause His Proposal to Longtime Girlfriend Gigi Hadid, 30, Over Marriage Fears: 'He's Terrified'

Split photo of Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid
Source: MEGA

Sources claimed Bradley Cooper has proposal plans on hold.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 10 2025, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Wedding bells will have to wait a little bit longer to ring for Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid.

The longtime bachelor is said to have put his proposal plans on ice as "he's terrified" of settling down, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Cooper, 50, and Hadid, 30, have been romantically linked since 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Cooper is 'Terrified of Marriage,' Source Claims

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Bradley Cooper
Source: MEGA

The source claimed Cooper is 'terrified of marriage' because he has an 'idealistic view' of his parents' relationship.

Despite dating for over two years – and a 20-year age gap – the Silver Linings Playbook star is said to be spooked by the thought of long-term commitment.

A source claimed: "Bradley's terrified of marriage. He has an idealistic view of his parents' marriage, which was rock-solid up until his dad's death in 2011, so it's hard for him to take the leap."

While the insider claimed Hadid has somewhat managed her expectations in Cooper's slow-paced timeline, mother Yolanda hasn't been as patient.

Article continues below advertisement

Hadid's Mom Yolanda Wants Cooper to Propose

Photo of Bella, Yolanda and Gigi Hadid
Source: MEGA

Hadid's mom, Yolanda, was said to want Cooper to propose 'sooner rather than later.'

The insider claimed: "(Yolanda) can see how much Gigi adores Bradley, and she wants to see her girl happy and secure – sooner rather than later."

This isn't the first time the 50-year-old has been accused of spinning his wheels on proposing to Hadid. Separate sources previously claimed Cooper's feet were held to the fire when Hadid issued him an ultimatum.

As RadarOnline.com reported, sources claimed Cooper secretly proposed with his back to the wall after Hadid drew a line in the sand.

Article continues below advertisement

Cooper and Hadid's Relationship Timeline

Split photo of Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid
Source: MEGA

Cooper and Hadid have been romantically linked since fall 2023.

Hadid was spotted with an eyebrow-raising rock on that finger at Cooper's 50th birthday party at Le Chalet in New York City. Sources blamed the model's joyful expression on The Hangover star finally caving to her marriage demands.

An insider shared at the time: "It's no secret Gigi has been pushing hard for Bradley to propose. She had no intention of being dragged along indefinitely while he waffled and made excuses.

"Gigi laid it all out and, in a nice but firm way, made it clear what she wanted and that she would walk if he couldn't commit seriously to her.

"He knew she would make good on her promise to leave if he didn't step up. Obviously, the fear of losing her got the better of him."

READ MORE ON GOSSIP
Photo of Kate Moss

EXCLUSIVE: Kate Moss at Center of Fears She's 'Partying Herself to Death' After 'Falling off Wellness Wagon' Aged 51

Photo of Marilyn Monroe

EXCLUSIVE: Marilyn Monroe 'Killed by the Mob' After 'Threatening To Go Public With Her Affair' With JFK — 'They Were Waiting for the Moment They Could Strike'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Gigi Hadid
Source: MEGA

A source said Cooper 'could picture a blended family' with Hadid.

As rumors of a marriage ultimatum, secret proposals, and commitment fears swirled, other insiders insisted the couple were in it for the long haul and "marriage and kids" were being discussed.

Cooper shares daughter Leah, 8, with ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk, while Hadid welcomed daughter Khai with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik in 2020.

A source said Cooper "might pop the question in the next couple of months" before noting the couple "could picture a blended family with their daughters and their own kids."

While no wedding invitation has been sent out to the couple's A-list friends and family just yet, the source said they're enjoying life together, "incredibly happy and are in their own bubble."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.