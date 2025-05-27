Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Leonardo DiCaprio and Bradley Cooper 'Racing Each Other to Altar' to 'Prove They're No Longer Playboys'

Source: MEGA

Leonardo DiCaprio and Bradley Cooper are said to be in a race to get hitched.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 27 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

The rivalry between Tinseltown womanizers Leonardo DiCaprio and Bradley Cooper has heated up to the point where insiders said DiCaprio's set to slip a ring on model galpal Vittoria Ceretti's finger to beat his fellow stud to the altar, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The skirt-chasing competition between the big-screen ladykillers, both 50, goes back years and "they have these stupid rivalries and they're quite immature about it," our insider said.

"They've competed over houses, cars, vacations, environmental campaigns and their relationships with beautiful models," the source added.

Source: MEGA

Bradley Cooper's romance with Gigi Hadid has reignited his rivalry with Leonardo DiCaprio.

The loverboys now only occasionally talk ever since Cooper latched onto 30-year-old model Gigi Hadid, DiCaprio's former flame.

"The friendship is not what it was because Gigi came in and spoiled the mood since they both dated her and obviously her romance with Leo didn’t end so well," our insider went on – adding: "She accused Leo of stringing her along."

As RadarOnline.com readers know, American Hustle hunk Cooper has been dating Hadid since October 2023, and that's been heating up his rivalry with the Wolf of Wall Street star.

Source: MEGA

Vittoria Ceretti may get a ring soon as DiCaprio races Cooper to the altar.

"Leo doesn't want to be the last one to settle down," our source said.

They added: "It's a big deal for him to finally see Vittoria as marriage material – at least that's what he's saying. A lot of people think it’s less about romance and more to do with what's going on with Bradley and Gigi. Rumors are at fever pitch that Bradley's on the verge of proposing to Gigi and no doubt Leo's heard them too."

On top of that, the Titanic star reportedly doesn’t want to wind up an old bachelor.

Our source said: "That's where he's headed if he doesn’t do something about it soon.

"Leo's given considerable thought to marrying Vittoria sooner rather than later. It would kill him if Bradley got to the altar first."

