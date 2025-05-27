EXCLUSIVE: Leonardo DiCaprio and Bradley Cooper 'Racing Each Other to Altar' to 'Prove They're No Longer Playboys'

The rivalry between Tinseltown womanizers Leonardo DiCaprio and Bradley Cooper has heated up to the point where insiders said DiCaprio's set to slip a ring on model galpal Vittoria Ceretti's finger to beat his fellow stud to the altar, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The skirt-chasing competition between the big-screen ladykillers, both 50, goes back years and "they have these stupid rivalries and they're quite immature about it," our insider said.

"They've competed over houses, cars, vacations, environmental campaigns and their relationships with beautiful models," the source added.