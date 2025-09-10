'Dream Hire': CBS News Eyes Conservative Firebrand Megyn Kelly as the New Face of the Network After $8Billion Takeover

Insiders say CBS is going all-in for Kelly, hoping to make her the face of a bold new network makeover. Executives are reportedly offering the 54-year-old her own prime-time slot or throwing her into CBS Mornings to goose that show's struggling ratings.

"CBS wants her sharp edge and massive recognition factor," one network source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack. "She’s the only one who could instantly give the network credibility with conservatives and the buzz it desperately needs."

Kelly, who was once a star on Fox News, has been off the air, focusing on her hit podcast and SiriusXM deal. Now the timing might be perfect for her small screen return.

"Megyn is their dream hire," one senior producer told Shuter. "She could lead political coverage across multiple shows and define the entire brand going into 2026."