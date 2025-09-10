Revealed: Hulk Hogan Left Behind $5Million in Assets, Does Not Name Estranged Daughter Brooke as Beneficiary of Estate Amid Family Drama

According to the legal docs, the iconic wrestler left behind $200,000 in cryptocurrency, $799,000 in personal property and intellectual property, and addition to his right to publicity, worth $4million and an unknown value for a possible medical malpractice lawsuit.

It was previously reported Hulk's widow, Sky Daily, was considering filing a medical malpractice lawsuit against the Hall of Famer's doctors, accusing his medical team of botching his neck surgery procedure in May.

In Nick's documents, he claimed the wrestling legend executed a will in 2016 and amended it in 2017, 2021, 2022, and again, for a final time, in July 2023.

He also explained he filed a lawsuit against Bubba The Love Sponge to prevent the release of Hulk's infamous sex tape. Nick named McCoy to be his curator.