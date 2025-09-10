Revealed: Hulk Hogan Left Behind $5Million in Assets, Does Not Name Estranged Daughter Brooke as Beneficiary of Estate Amid Family Drama
Hulk Hogan left almost $5million in assets, it has been discovered... and his only daughter, Brooke Hogan, is not listed as a beneficiary to the estate, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Brooke's brother, 35-year-old Nick, filed court documents on Tuesday, September 9, to be named co-personal representative of his late dad's estate, in addition to a man named Terry McCoy, believed to be a former financial advisor.
What Did Hulk Leave Behind?
According to the legal docs, the iconic wrestler left behind $200,000 in cryptocurrency, $799,000 in personal property and intellectual property, and addition to his right to publicity, worth $4million and an unknown value for a possible medical malpractice lawsuit.
It was previously reported Hulk's widow, Sky Daily, was considering filing a medical malpractice lawsuit against the Hall of Famer's doctors, accusing his medical team of botching his neck surgery procedure in May.
In Nick's documents, he claimed the wrestling legend executed a will in 2016 and amended it in 2017, 2021, 2022, and again, for a final time, in July 2023.
He also explained he filed a lawsuit against Bubba The Love Sponge to prevent the release of Hulk's infamous sex tape. Nick named McCoy to be his curator.
Bubba is said to have been planning a documentary in which he reportedly planned to discuss the sex tape, which featured the radio personality's then-wife.
Nick was listed as the sole beneficiary of Hulk's estate, and the late star's Daily was listed as a surviving spouse. Brooke did not appear as a beneficiary, according to reports.
However, this should not come as a surprise to Brooke, as in 2023, she took herself off the will to avoid any family drama, especially involving her mother, Linda, and Daily.
She previously explained: "I was now pregnant with twins and married, and my husband’s family is so kind and so sweet. And I have something to lose, money didn't matter.
"I was sobbing, and I just said, 'Take me off everything, I don't want to be a part of it."
Despite being married to Daily for just two years, Florida's spousal elective share law entitles her to 30% of his estate, regardless of what his will or trusts may say.
"Even if she was left out of the estate and he didn't update the trust since they married, she would still get a spousal elective share," estate expert and paralegal June Frederiksen of Schofner Law Firm explained.
On July 24, following a 911 call, police told RadarOnline.com in a statement of Hulk's death: "Clearwater Fire Department and Clearwater Police Department personnel responded to a medical call at 9:51 a.m. today in the 1000 block of Eldorado Avenue on Clearwater Beach."
"The nature of the call was for a cardiac arrest. A 71-year-old resident, Terry Bollea, also known as Hulk Hogan, was treated by Clearwater Fire & Rescue crews before being taken by Sunstar to Morton Plant Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased," the statement concluded.
At the time, authorities also made clear there were "no signs of foul play or anything suspicious about the death," as the public soon learned Hulk's cause of death was listed as acute myocardial infarction, better known as a heart attack.
Despite taking herself off the will, Brooke previously declared she would pay for an autopsy for her father to learn more about his passing.
"With all of the speculation and uncertainty of my dad’s death, I want to personally offer to pay for an autopsy if that’s what it takes to get it done. My dad’s dignity and legacy deserve it," she said on Instagram.
She later said: "I don’t think anyone thinks there’s foul play suspected, but the man had a very complicated medical history," she told her social media followers.. "Hearing what was coming out was shocking to me, given that I’ve seen MULTIPLE near-perfect blood panels of my father's, and then all of a sudden everything’s different?"
Brooke added: "Anyone would want answers. And she's doing just that."