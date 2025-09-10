Harry was photographed arriving at Charles' residence at approximately 5:20 p.m. local time, ahead of an event he had for the Invictus Games later in the evening.

The Duke of Sussex is on a rare four-day visit to the U.K., meeting with Charles on the day before his departure. His wife, "Diva Duchess" Meghan Markle, did not accompany her husband on his trip home.

Harry's reunion with his father came two months after his top aides were photographed in London meeting with the king's communications secretary, Tobyn Andreae, in what was dubbed a "peace summit."