Royal Reunion: Prince Harry Meets with 'Dying' Father King Charles for First Time in 19 Months... After He Begged for 'Reconciliation' Following Years of Feuding
After months of careful negotiations, Prince Harry finally got his highly sought-after in-person meeting with his father, King Charles III, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
The monarch, 76, flew in from Scotland on Wednesday, September 10, and met with his son for about an hour at his London residence, Clarence House. It was the first time Harry, 40, came face-to-face with his dad since February 2024, shortly after Charles revealed his cancer diagnosis.
Long-Awaited Reunion
Harry was photographed arriving at Charles' residence at approximately 5:20 p.m. local time, ahead of an event he had for the Invictus Games later in the evening.
The Duke of Sussex is on a rare four-day visit to the U.K., meeting with Charles on the day before his departure. His wife, "Diva Duchess" Meghan Markle, did not accompany her husband on his trip home.
Harry's reunion with his father came two months after his top aides were photographed in London meeting with the king's communications secretary, Tobyn Andreae, in what was dubbed a "peace summit."
Harry last saw his father in February 2024, shortly after the monarch revealed he'd been diagnosed with cancer.
The prince flew to London at the spur of the moment with no formal plans in place. As a result, he was only able to get a brief meeting with Charles shortly before the king and his wife, Queen Camilla, departed London for Sandringham.
This time around, after plans were carefully laid out between the two sides, Charles flew in to see Harry. The king was photographed leaving Scotland's Aberdeen Airport, landing at RAF Northolt in West London several hours ahead of the highly anticipated meeting with his wayward son.
Markle Takes a Pass
Harry and Markle put a massive strain on relations with the royal family after their abrupt exit in 2020 to seek their fortune in California.
Upon setting up their home in a posh Montecito mansion, the duo did an infamous interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, accusing his family of racism. The couple continued to slam the royals in their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, as well as in numerous interviews and the prince's 2023 memoir, Spare.
While Harry has returned to the U.K. several times for various court cases involving his security, Markle, 44, hasn't set foot in the country since Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September 2022. Harry attended Charles' coronation in May 2023, but got a rude awakening when was seated several rows back from the senior members of the family.
EXCLUSIVE: Sussexes 'Conducting Staff Probe into Leak of King Charles Peace Talks' — But It's Being Blasted as a 'Sham' as Insiders Insist Prince Harry Was Behind Breach
Thriving in England
Ever since arriving in the U.K. on Monday, September 8, Harry has been thriving in his quasi-royal life.
The Duke of Sussex attended the Wellchild Awards in London that evening after visiting his grandmother's grave at Windsor's King George VI Memorial Chapel earlier in the day.
On Tuesday, Harry travelled north to Nottingham, England, where he received a warm welcome from royal fans. They took selfies and shook hands with the prince ahead of his visit to the Community Recording Studio, as Harry beamed at being the center of attention once again.
The duke continued his image rehabilitation efforts hours before meeting his dad by touring Imperial College London's Centre for Blast Injury Studies.