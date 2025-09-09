Prince Harry Suffers Major Embarrassment: Exiled Royal Attracts Small Crowd as He Arrives for U.K. Charity Event During First Visit in Five Months

Harry traveled nearly three hours north of London to visit the Community Recording Studio in Nottingham, England, on Tuesday, September 10. While there, the duke announced a $1.4million donation to BBC Children in Need to help tackle youth violence issues.

Only about 100 locals were on hand to cheer on Harry's arrival. He took the time to shake hands and pose for selfies with the folks who welcomed him.

It was a dire contrast to the massive throngs of royal fans who were on hand when the prince and then-fiancée Markle, 44, visited Nottingham in December 2017, less than a month after the duo announced their engagement.

Steel barriers had to be erected to keep the enormous crowds at bay, while Harry and Markle made their way down the streets, shaking hands and accepting flowers from well-wishers.