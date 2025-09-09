Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Declares He's 'Not Done' Losing Weight After Shedding 30 Pounds of Muscle...As Actor Ignores Fans' Concerns About His Health

The Hollywood star recently sparked health fears after showing off his dramatic weight loss on the red carpet, and said he plans to shed even more muscle.

The former WWE star thinned down for a new role.

And what would a Chicken Man be without a fowl-weathered friend? So, of course, Johnson will be joined by a similarly aged 70-year-old chicken pal named Claudia.

The plot follows the adventures of a young boy who enters a whimsical world of adventure and music-playing lizards.

This time, instead of bulking up to play an ultimate fighter, the 53-year-old is shedding the pounds to play an eccentric 70-year-old named "Chicken Man" in the big screen adaptation of the Daniel Pinkwater young adult novel Lizard Music.

After earning rave reviews for his role as MMA fighter Mark Kerr in The Smashing Machine, Johnson is looking to challenge himself with a new part.

Johnson is earning rave reviews for his performance in 'The Smashing Machine.'

When Johnson appeared over the weekend at the Toronto International Film Festival, he had already lost much of the 30 pounds of muscle he put on to play Kerr, and said there was more loss to come.

"I still have a long way to go," he told a crowd during a special career retrospective discussion.

"I'm so excited to get a chance to hopefully transform again like I was able to do in Smashing Machine," he added, revealing what will surely make Claudia happy. "(That means) eating less chicken."

But fans on social media were too busy asking, "Where's the meat?"

One user said: "He looks sick to me," while a second chimed in: "Bro literally deflated."

A third commented: "He looks like a completely different person," as a fourth added: "The Rock became The Pebble."