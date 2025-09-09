EXCLUSIVE: Drugs, Divorce and Declining Rehab — Inside The Tragic Downfall of Charlie Sheen and How Hollywood's Wild Man Went From CBS' Highest Paid Actor to Fired... Before Finally Getting Sober
Charlie Sheen laid out the harsh truth behind how he and then-wife Brooke Mueller's escalating drug use led to their 2009 Aspen holiday meltdown, and how it spelled the beginning of the end of him starring on Two and a Half Men, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The sitcom star, 60, shared the harrowing timeline of dramatic events in his new memoir, The Book of Sheen, which was released on Tuesday, September 9.
Falling in Love While Sober
Sheen explained how both he and Mueller, 48, were sober when they met at a party in 2007. The actor was "convinced she was the one who was gonna show me how to finally do it right and make it stick," when it came to staying clean, and the pair married less than a year later.
The duo welcomed twin boys in March 2009. Sheen claimed Mueller was "more enamored with the idea of becoming a mom than actually being one."
He began using pills again and "recklessly" shared them with his then-wife, thinking "she could handle them like I could." Sheen quickly realized he was terribly mistaken, as it led Mueller to fall completely off the wagon.
'The Final Straw'
"The final straw was Christmas in Aspen," Sheen wrote, referring to how he was arrested in December 2009 for allegedly assaulting Mueller after a blowout fight on the holiday morning.
At the time, the CBS star said he "was losing more favor at work as the home life was veering toward a coma," prior to ending up in jail. Sheen said he'd lost all affection from Mueller and that their marriage was a sinking ship, and he viewed "going down with it was not an option."
"It might have been a rash move, but the luxury of time was not on my side in a house completely engulfed in angst," Sheen wrote, saying that he sent his "large dood" to serve Mueller with "papers," as they separated immediately following his arrest.
The Anger Management star ultimately filed for divorce in November 2010.
Rehab Plea From CBS' CEO
"The split from B left me numb, both in spirit and from the amount of booze and dope I showered my brain with to quell the debilitating frustrations," Sheen wrote about his breakup with Mueller and how it became his downfall career-wise.
"It was the flashpoint that left me unable to show up and execute my job with any focused consistency, and as a result, Two and a Half came to a screeching halt with eight episodes still on the production schedule," the author explained.
After Sheen "went dark and made myself unreachable," then-CBS President and CEO Les Moonves showed up at Sheen's home to find out what was going on with the network's biggest and highest-paid star.
Moonves, 75, was there to send Sheen to rehab on the company's private jet, but the addict in him refused the gesture.
"Like the dumbest guy in the history of all things stupid, I told him I was gonna pass on the lovely jet offer and get clean at home instead," Sheen explained.
The Platoon actor renamed his house "Sober Valley Lodge, and quit everything the following day."
"Here comes the shocker: It didn’t go as planned," Sheen shared. He was fired from Two and a Half Men in March 2011 as a result of his ongoing drug use and public meltdowns, putting an end to his staggering $1.78 million per episode paychecks.
Later that same month, Sheen would go on to give his infamous and unhinged "tiger blood" interview on ABC's 20/20.
'Messy, Pricey' Divorce
"It was messy, painful, and pricey," Sheen said about the end of his marriage to Mueller. However, as he did with his second ex-wife, Denise Richards, he refused to bash the mother of his sons. Sheen shares two adult daughters with Richards, 54.
"It’s in really poor taste to stoop down into any of that muck. The relationship I have today with D is solid, and the one with B is sustainable," the Wall Street star shared of how he gets along with his ex-wives today.
He added that they have "a children-first directive" when it comes to how they all interact.