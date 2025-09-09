EXCLUSIVE: Drugs, Divorce and Declining Rehab — Inside The Tragic Downfall of Charlie Sheen and How Hollywood's Wild Man Went From CBS' Highest Paid Actor to Fired... Before Finally Getting Sober

"The split from B left me numb, both in spirit and from the amount of booze and dope I showered my brain with to quell the debilitating frustrations," Sheen wrote about his breakup with Mueller and how it became his downfall career-wise.

"It was the flashpoint that left me unable to show up and execute my job with any focused consistency, and as a result, Two and a Half came to a screeching halt with eight episodes still on the production schedule," the author explained.

After Sheen "went dark and made myself unreachable," then-CBS President and CEO Les Moonves showed up at Sheen's home to find out what was going on with the network's biggest and highest-paid star.

Moonves, 75, was there to send Sheen to rehab on the company's private jet, but the addict in him refused the gesture.

"Like the dumbest guy in the history of all things stupid, I told him I was gonna pass on the lovely jet offer and get clean at home instead," Sheen explained.

The Platoon actor renamed his house "Sober Valley Lodge, and quit everything the following day."

"Here comes the shocker: It didn’t go as planned," Sheen shared. He was fired from Two and a Half Men in March 2011 as a result of his ongoing drug use and public meltdowns, putting an end to his staggering $1.78 million per episode paychecks.

Later that same month, Sheen would go on to give his infamous and unhinged "tiger blood" interview on ABC's 20/20.