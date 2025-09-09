EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Sheen's Mexican Cartel Nightmare — Hollywood Bad Boy Claims Supplier 'Cut Him Off' After He Blew Through Enormous Amount of Cocaine in Three Weeks and Was Suspected of Drug Dealing

Charlie Sheen revealed in his bombshell tell-all memoir that his crack cocaine addiction was so out of control that a powerful Mexican drug cartel threatened to cut off his supply, thinking he must have been dealing it on the side because the volume was so great, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The Two and a Half Men alum, 60, made the admission in The Book of Sheen, released on Tuesday, September 10.

'Officially Being Cut Off' by Cartel

Source: MEGA Sheen laid bare his massive drug addiction in his new memoir.

"I’m not sure what the catalyst was, but I wound up on the most colossal run of all runs that saw me blast through almost two kilos in under three weeks," Sheen wrote about the massive consumption. That's approximately 4.4 pounds of cocaine. "Toward the end of that third week, the party hadn’t ever really stopped," the actor continued, sharing how he went to his dealer for more blow and was told they needed to talk. "His tone over the phone wasn’t anything I’d heard previously, and it had my cracky-senses tingling. He was at the house Twenty minutes later, to inform me that I was officially being cut off by the cartel, and this 'one time,' the Sinaloans weren’t gonna take it personally," Sheen recalled.

A New Plan

Source: MEGA Sheen seen in 2011, the year his crack cocaine use went off the charts.

"My guys are shutting you down because they’re convinced that you're dealing. They've never seen this much dope go to one guy who wasn't dealing, and they're giving you a pass — because you're my guy," Sheen's dealer, Phil, told the Wall Street star. Phil explained to Sheen that he either needed to find a new dealer or cut his cocaine use by half. "It's a difficult feeling to describe – on one hand, it was a badge of honor that landed me in the crack Hall of Fame. On the other hand, I'd lost their trust," Sheen recalled about the cartel. "As high as I was, I still had the wherewithal to understand that it was business, and not a popularity contest." The star worked out a plan with Phil where they agreed to get the lesser amount from the Sinaloans, while getting the other half from a new dealer, allowing Sheen to continue consuming the eye-watering amount of cocaine.

Drug-Fueled Same Sex Exploration

Source: MEGA Sheen once bragged he'd slept with more than 5,000 women.

The enormous quantities of crack that Sheen was smoking led him to sexual exploration with men during his wild 2011. "Stands to reason that at some point with that much temptation abound, 'one side of the menu' wasn’t gonna satisfy this patron," he wrote on the massive amount of sex he had with women. "The unique details in the stories the girls shared could not be found anywhere on my side of that laminated manifest. I always fancied myself as someone who was open to new things," Sheen explained about how he became curious about inviting men into his bedroom.

Seeing What the 'Fuss Was About'

Source: MEGA Sheen's crack use made him explore sex with men.