Secrets Behind Jessica Simpson's New Face: Plastic Surgeon Weigh In on Star's Dramatic Look As Fans Declare She's 'Unrecognizable'

Simpson, 45, stunned in a black, figure-hugging tulle dress designed by Christian Siriano, which featured revealing crisscross detailing throughout the top and skirt, showing off her skin.

It was her first appearance at the ceremony since 2016, and thanks to her makeover, she didn't go unnoticed.

Taking to X, one social media user wrote: "I don't know who this woman is, but this is not Jessica Simpson," while another agreed, "I wouldn't have recognized her if you didn't tell me who this is."

"I honestly didn't recognize her, but I feel like if she had blonder hair, not in a ponytail, and different makeup, she would be more recognizable," someone else typed.

"Jessica Simpson looks like a completely different person at the VMAs," a user posted.