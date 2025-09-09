Secrets Behind Jessica Simpson's New Face: Plastic Surgeon Weigh In on Star's Dramatic Look As Fans Declare She's 'Unrecognizable'
Jessica Simpson's appearance at the MTV VMAs was one of the huge talking points from the ceremony after some fans labeled her "unrecognizable."
RadarOnline.com can now reveal the secrets behind her dramatic new look as top plastic surgeons have weighed in on her apparently changing face.
Changing Face
Simpson, 45, stunned in a black, figure-hugging tulle dress designed by Christian Siriano, which featured revealing crisscross detailing throughout the top and skirt, showing off her skin.
It was her first appearance at the ceremony since 2016, and thanks to her makeover, she didn't go unnoticed.
Taking to X, one social media user wrote: "I don't know who this woman is, but this is not Jessica Simpson," while another agreed, "I wouldn't have recognized her if you didn't tell me who this is."
"I honestly didn't recognize her, but I feel like if she had blonder hair, not in a ponytail, and different makeup, she would be more recognizable," someone else typed.
"Jessica Simpson looks like a completely different person at the VMAs," a user posted.
'Freshly Filled Lips'
And now her "unrecognizable" look has been broken down by a plastic surgeon Dr. David Pincus of New York's Pincus Plastic Surgery.
He said: "Jessica Simpson looked phenomenal at the VMAs."
"While we can't say for certain since we did not perform any procedures on her, her appearance suggests a tightened, refreshed look," Dr. Pincus continued.
"Her lips appear freshly filled within the last week or two, giving a very full look that many women love."
The plastic surgeon also noted that Simpson's skin looked "amazing" on the red carpet, which could be due to laser treatments or other "medical-grade skincare," plus he noted that Simpson might have had Botox injected before the VMAs.
'Balanced, Tight Look'
"Jessica has openly shared in the past that she's tried lip filler, non-surgical facelifts, and a tummy tuck with complications," he shared.
"At this event, it also looks like she may have had Botox or other neuromodulators in the forehead or brow area to create lift and smoothness," Dr. Pincus said.
The injections are commonly used to reduce signs of aging and wrinkles.
"I don't see signs of major facial surgery, but rather a combination of fillers, Botox, and skin treatments," Dr. Pincus explained.
"These are enhancements available to everyday people at a fraction of the cost of surgery, and they can create a balanced, tight look that highlights natural features," he continued.
"Jessica looked confident and radiant, and we hope she loves her look… because she truly looks great."
While talking to reporters, Simpson told Extra TV that she was "so happy" to be back at the VMAs.
"It's crazy to be here and to not have a record label and to be here representing myself for myself, it’s really empowering," she explained.
Simpson explained details about her EP, Nashville Canyon, Pt. 2, which was released on September 5 was therapeutic.
She said: "It is heartfelt; I just surrendered everything while writing it."
Simpson further explained: "This one is really more about communicating and hopefully being the voice that people need to hear."