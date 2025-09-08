'What Happened?': Jessica Simpson Looks Unrecognizable With 'Botched Lip Injections' at 2025 VMAs After Nearly 20-Year Hiatus From Show
Jessica Simpson has shown off botched lip injections as she made her return to the 2025 VMAs after a nearly 20-year hiatus from the show.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the singer was quickly slammed on social media and sparked plastic surgery speculation after hitting the stage on Sunday night in New York.
What Happened?
The singer, who presented the Latin Icon Award to Ricky Martin, debuted overly injected lips.
Fans were quick to slam the singer on social media.
One viewer wrote: "I'm watching the VMAs and who are these people??? I didn’t even recognize Simpson because of all the botox."
Another added: "Wtf did #JessicaSimpson do to her face. It doesn't even look like her. She was so beautiful."
A third wrote: "I refuse to believe that's Jessica Simpson."
A fourth joked: "Jessica Simpson looks like she had an allergic reaction to some expired Chicken of the Sea."
20 Years Later Making A Return
After nearly two decades, the singer made her return to the award show.
While talking to reporters, Simpson told Extra TV that she was "so happy" to be back at the VMAs.
"It’s crazy to be here and to not have a record label and to be here representing myself for myself—it’s really empowering," she explained.
Simpson explained details about her EP, Nashville Canyon, Pt. 2, which was released on September 5 was therapeutic.
She said: "It is heartfelt; I just surrendered everything while writing it."
Simpson further explained: "This one is really more about communicating and hopefully being the voice that people need to hear."
Plastic Surgery Concerns
Following Simpson's appearance, fans were concerned the singer went and had "a fierce facelift."
One user said: “Jessica Simpson…. That face is PULLED TIGHT lol."
Another user pleaded on X: "I don't recognize Jessica Simpson ugh girl please no more surgery."
While Simpson has not commented on her new appearance, she has previously opened up about going under the knife.
In her 2020 memoir, Open Book, the singer admitted she underwent two tummy tucks, despite her doctor warning her how she "could die."
She wrote: "I disregarded what my doctor said and kept the surgery date."
Due to the dangerous surgery procedure, she was hospitalized for nine days with an infection.
She wrote in the explosive book: "It did not go well. I got an infection — colitis — and was vomiting so much I thought I was going to bust my sutures."
Simpson explained to her fans how surgery has not "cured what's inside."
She added: "I can tell you that plastic surgery does not cure what's inside. Really, it’s about how you feel emotionally, and I was still just as hard on myself once those stitches were out. I still had work to do."