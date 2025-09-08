'What Happened?': Jessica Simpson Looks Unrecognizable With 'Botched Lip Injections' at 2025 VMAs After Nearly 20-Year Hiatus From Show

Following Simpson's appearance, fans were concerned the singer went and had "a fierce facelift."

One user said: “Jessica Simpson…. That face is PULLED TIGHT lol."

Another user pleaded on X: "I don't recognize Jessica Simpson ugh girl please no more surgery."

While Simpson has not commented on her new appearance, she has previously opened up about going under the knife.

In her 2020 memoir, Open Book, the singer admitted she underwent two tummy tucks, despite her doctor warning her how she "could die."

She wrote: "I disregarded what my doctor said and kept the surgery date."

Due to the dangerous surgery procedure, she was hospitalized for nine days with an infection.

She wrote in the explosive book: "It did not go well. I got an infection — colitis — and was vomiting so much I thought I was going to bust my sutures."

Simpson explained to her fans how surgery has not "cured what's inside."

She added: "I can tell you that plastic surgery does not cure what's inside. Really, it’s about how you feel emotionally, and I was still just as hard on myself once those stitches were out. I still had work to do."