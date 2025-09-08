Mariah Carey, 56, Health Fears Erupt: Iconic Singer 'Struggles to Walk' and 'Seems Off' During 2025 MTV VMAs Performance — 'Is She Seriously Okay?'

Fans began to fear that Carey was suffering from physical health issues after noticing she seemed to have mobility issues in shows throughout 2025.

In a March Reddit thread, a user claimed they heard the Queen of Christmas was suffering from fibromyalgia and arthritis.

The former is a long-term condition that causes widespread muscle pain throughout the body, as well as fatigue.

While Carey has never addressed the issue, users thought something was definitely going on with her health.

"We don't know exactly what it is, but the underlying feeling is this is not like her, especially in recent years. She doesn't have a bad attitude, and she's not an ungrateful kind of person, so something is off, and I'm worried," one fan commented.

"I mean, honestly, I wouldn’t be surprised. Stuff happens as you age. I also wonder often if she has psychomotor impairment, which is an effect of bipolar stuff," a second fan wrote.

"Anyone with eyes can see there’s something wrong physically; she’s stiff as hell and can barely move, as opposed to how she used to run around on stage. And don’t give me she’s 55, that is NOT old. As to what’s wrong, that’s just speculation; none of us knows," a third fan lamented.