Shirtless Yungblud Sparks Concern With Bizarre Behavior on MTV VMAs Red Carpet Before Ozzy Osbourne Tribute Performance — 'A Literal Mess'

Yungblud is also set to take the stage at the VMAs to honor Ozzy Osbourne.

Sept. 7 2025, Published 9:48 p.m. ET

A shirtless Yungblud has sparked concern on MTV VMAs red carpet with a bizarre look and behavior.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the punk rockstar 28-year-old rock star, born Dominic Richard Harrison, put on a wild display before he is set to honor the late Ozzy Osbourne.

Social Media Backlash

On Sunday night, the star arrived in dangerously low leather pants with massive coat to match.

However, at one point, he ripped off the coat and posed shirtless for the cameras.

Social media users were quick to question Yungblud's behavior.

One wrote: "A literal mess"

Another echoed: "He’s obsessed with looking a damn mess."

A third said: "It’s giving Temu spike from Buffy the Vampire Slayer."

A fourth wrote: "Something is insanely wrong with him, those pants are dangerously low and everything is about to fall out."

VMA Tribute To Ozzy

A little over a month after Osbourne's death, Yungblud found ways to still hold the Black Sabbath rocker close to his heart.

He told E! News: "He's here with me. I've got his cross on, Ozzy forever, man."

The cross necklace he wore was an accessory that Osbourne donned throughout his six-decade career.

Besides wearing his icon's cross, Yungblud is also set to take the stage at the VMAs alongside Aerosmith's Steven Tyler and Joe Perry, as well as Extreme's Nuno Bettencourt, for a medley of Osbourne's greatest hits.

Before the VMAs kicked off, Yungblud said he was "honored" to be part of the tribute to the iconic rocker.

Honoring Ozzy After His Death

Following the news of Osbourne's death, Yungblud posted an emotional tribute to his icon.

On Instagram, along with a photo of the two deep in conversation, he wrote: "I didn’t think you would leave so soon the last time we met you were so full of life and your laugh filled up the room. But as it is written with legends, they seem to know the things that we don't. I will never forget you - you will be in every single note I sing and with me every single time I walk on stage.

"Your cross around my neck is the most precious thing I own. You asked me once if there was anything you could do for me and as I said then and as I will say now for all of us the music was enough.

"You took us on your adventure - an adventure that started it all. I am truly heartbroken. You were the greatest of all time."

Osbourne died in July 2025 at age 76 just weeks after the Black Sabbath star took to the stage one final time with his bandmates at a farewell concert in England.

After his death, his family released an emotional statement: "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning.

"He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family's privacy at this time.

"Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee, and Louis."

