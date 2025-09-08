2025 VMAs Red Carpet: See the 10 Best — and Worst — Dressed of Hollywood's Biggest Stars Including Ariana Grande, Sabrina Carpenter, Lenny Kravitz and More
Music's biggest stars descended on New York's UBS Arena for the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, and what used to be a wild night of fashion saw many stars play it safe.
While there were some chic looks on the red carpet, several big names who usually bring the glamour were major let-downs. Still, everyone came dressed to impress, and the following stars got it right and wrong on the red carpet.
BEST: Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter was on fire in a sheer red lace gown that gave plenty of peek-a-boo vibes.
The lavender fuzzy boa was a little distracting and didn't match the dress, but nothing could stop the Espresso singer's ravishing look.
WORST: Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande spent 2024 on red carpets, blowing our minds, promoting the release of Wicked, then dazzled through the 2025 awards season.
The Oscar nominee's VMAs look was too basic, in a simple black and white polka-dot dress with a slight peplum. The one upside: she's stopped wearing Glinda pink!
BEST: GloRilla
GloRilla's VMAs ensemble was an elevated menswear look that she made so womanly.
The corset top also featured a collar and tie, while her oversized jacket didn't drown her tiny mini-skirt. The green, pink, and blue color combo in plaid was pure fun.
WORST: Doja Cat
Doja Cat's Balmain dress was a total miss.
The yellow and blue harlequin print appeared to be quilted, while the glittering purple accents on her plunging top and the front of the dress seemed out of place.
BEST: Megan Moroney
Singer Megan Moroney matched a shimmering silver top with a long white satin skirt for a luscious look.
Attending her very first VMAS, she took home her first Moon Man trophy, winning Best Country for her tune Am I Okay?
WORST: Nicole Snooki Polizzi
Jersey Shore icon Nicole "Snooki Polizzi looked like she was going out to dinner in New Jersey, not hitting a red carpet for the VMAs.
The wild child turned mom wore a drab floral minidress with a black jacket over it that was completely underwhelming.
BEST: Lenny Kravitz
Lenny Kravitz took a surprising turn away from his usual rocker looks that include leather, fur, or feathers. The Fly Away singer donned a chic autumnal suit, but still went shirtless underneath since his killer abs cannot be stopped.
WORST: Rebecca Black
Rebecca Black's VMAs outfit was truly baffling.
The Friday singer wore a gray fur top with a skirt that resembled a lace dining table cover, featuring accentuated hips.
BEST: Tate McRae
Before wowing viewers with an incredible performance of Revolving Door and Sports Car at the 2025 VMAs, Tate McRae floated down the red carpet in a sheer white dress that showed off her white underwear and toned legs.
WORST: Conan Gray
Conan Gray went all out with a pure-camp nautical ensemble.
The Vodka Cranberry singer's pirate-inspired look was so over-the-top that it was more of a costume, although it was certainly memorable.