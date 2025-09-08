Your tip
2025 VMAs Red Carpet: See the 10 Best — and Worst — Dressed of Hollywood's Biggest Stars Including Ariana Grande, Sabrina Carpenter, Lenny Kravitz and More

Photo of VMAs red carpet
Source: MEGA

Stars' style ran the gamut at the 2025 VMAs.

Sept. 7 2025, Published 9:23 p.m. ET

Music's biggest stars descended on New York's UBS Arena for the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, and what used to be a wild night of fashion saw many stars play it safe.

While there were some chic looks on the red carpet, several big names who usually bring the glamour were major let-downs. Still, everyone came dressed to impress, and the following stars got it right and wrong on the red carpet.

BEST: Sabrina Carpenter

Photo of Sabrina Carpenter
Source: MEGA

Carpenter has becme such a red carpet sensation.

Sabrina Carpenter was on fire in a sheer red lace gown that gave plenty of peek-a-boo vibes.

The lavender fuzzy boa was a little distracting and didn't match the dress, but nothing could stop the Espresso singer's ravishing look.

WORST: Ariana Grande

Photo of Ariana Grande
Source: MEGA

Grande played it too safe at the VMAs.

Ariana Grande spent 2024 on red carpets, blowing our minds, promoting the release of Wicked, then dazzled through the 2025 awards season.

The Oscar nominee's VMAs look was too basic, in a simple black and white polka-dot dress with a slight peplum. The one upside: she's stopped wearing Glinda pink!

BEST: GloRilla

Photo of GloRilla
Source: MEGA

The rapper's smile showed how confident she was in her oufit.

GloRilla's VMAs ensemble was an elevated menswear look that she made so womanly.

The corset top also featured a collar and tie, while her oversized jacket didn't drown her tiny mini-skirt. The green, pink, and blue color combo in plaid was pure fun.

WORST: Doja Cat

Photo of Doja Cat
Source: MEGA

Doja Cat always changes things up with her wigs.

Doja Cat's Balmain dress was a total miss.

The yellow and blue harlequin print appeared to be quilted, while the glittering purple accents on her plunging top and the front of the dress seemed out of place.

BEST: Megan Moroney

Photo of Meghan Moroney
Source: MEGA

Maroney had a memorable first VMAs ceremony.

Singer Megan Moroney matched a shimmering silver top with a long white satin skirt for a luscious look.

Attending her very first VMAS, she took home her first Moon Man trophy, winning Best Country for her tune Am I Okay?

WORST: Nicole Snooki Polizzi

Photo of Snooki
Source: MEGA

The 'Jersey Shore' star rocketed to fame when the show premiered in 2009.

Jersey Shore icon Nicole "Snooki Polizzi looked like she was going out to dinner in New Jersey, not hitting a red carpet for the VMAs.

The wild child turned mom wore a drab floral minidress with a black jacket over it that was completely underwhelming.

BEST: Lenny Kravitz

Photo of Lenny Kravitz
Source: MEGA

Kravitz rarely wears shirts on red carpets.

Lenny Kravitz took a surprising turn away from his usual rocker looks that include leather, fur, or feathers. The Fly Away singer donned a chic autumnal suit, but still went shirtless underneath since his killer abs cannot be stopped.

WORST: Rebecca Black

Photo of Rebecca Black
Source: MEGA

The star had her first hit in 2011

Rebecca Black's VMAs outfit was truly baffling.

The Friday singer wore a gray fur top with a skirt that resembled a lace dining table cover, featuring accentuated hips.

BEST: Tate McRae

Photo of Tate McRae
Source: MEGA

McRae was a finalist on the competition show 'So You Think You Can Dance.'

Before wowing viewers with an incredible performance of Revolving Door and Sports Car at the 2025 VMAs, Tate McRae floated down the red carpet in a sheer white dress that showed off her white underwear and toned legs.

WORST: Conan Gray

Photo of Conan Gray
Source: MEGA

Gray's outfit looked more like a costume.

Conan Gray went all out with a pure-camp nautical ensemble.

The Vodka Cranberry singer's pirate-inspired look was so over-the-top that it was more of a costume, although it was certainly memorable.

