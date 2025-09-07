Kiss Cam Chaos: Kristin Cabot Files for Divorce from Her Husband After Coldplay Concert Controversy with 'Toxic' Ex-Astronomer CEO
Kristin Cabot, the woman thrust into the limelight alongside former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron due to their viral kiss cam moment at a Coldplay concert, has officially filed for divorce from her husband, RadarOnline.com can report.
The move comes just weeks after the couple found themselves at the center of a controversy that captivated social media and sparked a flurry of media attention.
Filed for Divorce
Cabot filed her petition for divorce in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on August 13.
According to reports, the unfolding legal proceedings are already set to face scrutiny, with a hearing scheduled for November 26.
As the divorce process continues, it remains unclear how the kiss cam incident will factor into the discussions surrounding Cabot's marriage.
Cabot and Byron have not publicly clarified the nature of their relationship since their unexpected moment of fame. The pair's awkward interaction on the kiss cam at Foxboro's Gillette Stadium during a Coldplay performance on July 16 drew immediate attention, leading to widespread speculation about whether it was simply a humorous oversight or something more.
Iconic Kiss-Cam Incident
Witnesses recall that as the iconic band played to a raucous crowd, the kiss cam captured Cabot and Byron, leading to a comical yet unsettling scene.
Cabot covered her face in embarrassment while Byron ducked down, prompting lead singer Chris Martin to quip that they might be having an "affair". That quip ignited a firestorm of gossip, as footage rapidly circulated on various social media platforms, further complicating their personal lives.
The social media fallout was swift, with users digging into the personal histories of both individuals, raising questions about their relationships and private lives.
Following the incident, Astronomer issued a public statement acknowledging the controversy, asserting that they were investigating the matter. Just a few days later, on July 19, Byron announced his resignation from his position at the company.
Resigned
Shortly after the kiss cam incident went viral, reports confirmed that Cabot, who was serving as Astronomer's chief people officer, also resigned from her role amid the chaos.
The company's interim CEO, Pete DeJoy, reflected on the surreal nature of the media attention during a recent interview. He said: "The events of the past few days have received a level of media attention that few companies — let alone startups in our small corner of the data and AI world — ever encounter."
He also took the moment to express gratitude to the team, reaffirming their commitment to the company's future amidst the uproar, saying: "To our team: thank you for your resilience & commitment to building something great. And to our community and customers: thank you for your trust. We won't let you down."
Remaining Silent
Despite the barrage of speculation surrounding the kiss cam encounter, both Cabot and Byron have remained silent about their personal connection.
There has been no direct comment regarding the divorce proceedings from Cabot's legal team or her husband, intensifying the public's curiosity about the intricate details of their relationship.