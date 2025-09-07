Kelley Wolf Checks Into Rehab Amid Tumultuous Divorce From 'Party of Five' Star Scott Wolf as Legal Battles Escalate
Kelley Wolf, the estranged wife of Party of Five star Scott Wolf, is seeking refuge in rehab just as her life spirals into chaos, RadarOnline.com can report.
The 48-year-old Real World: New Orleans alum has entered a treatment facility while facing three serious charges in the wake of her bitter divorce from Scott, 57.
Kelley informed a judge about her planned entry into rehab on September 2, a move that comes amid tumultuous legal troubles.
During her arraignment, she stated: "I have informed everyone that needs to know, I will be attending a (treatment center) starting on September 12.
"This is what was asked of me by both Bart Johnson and Scott Wolf now for six months — all I wanted to do was leave a marriage.
"I am excited to go to [the treatment center]. I'm looking forward to it. My brother is taking me. It's fantastic. It's a great place. I recommended it all the time as a mental health professional myself, so September 12, I will be there for a month. I hope that helps."
Kelley faces multiple misdemeanor charges, including doxxing and electronically harassing her soon-to-be ex-husband. The drama escalated on August 25 and 26, culminating in these charges marked as domestic violence-related, as stated by the presiding judge and confirmed by court records.
The fallout from Kelley's posts — including sharing Scott's personal phone number — has plunged both parties into a legal quagmire. These alarming revelations come less than two weeks after her arrest on August 26, when she was taken into custody after reportedly sharing confrontational Instagram content that breached their existing agreement prohibiting them from discussing each other publicly.
Kelley's emotional turmoil was evident in a previous Instagram story: "The police are at my house to arrest me. I have no idea why. I am not suicidal. I am no danger to anyone. I have done nothing. I am so scared. So confused."
The battle continued to unfold in court, with Judge Janet Elledge denying the prosecution's request for proof of Kelley's compliance with her bail conditions, which required her participation in medical or psychological treatment. Kelley's legal woes have since included two class B misdemeanors for electronic disclosure of personal identifying information and one for electronic communications harassment stemming from her online behavior.
In a further twist, Scott has filed for a new temporary restraining order against Kelley, further complicating their custody and divorce proceedings. Documents reveal that she is barred from making direct or indirect contact with Scott or their three minor children, highlighting the depth of the turmoil.
The couple's legal battle began publicly when Kelley announced their separation in a heartfelt June Instagram post.
She insisted: "He is one of the best fathers I've ever known and one of the best partners a woman could have the privilege of sharing life with.
"My priority has always been their wellbeing — and my own healing. That will never change."
Scott described his decision to file for divorce as "the most difficult decision of my life", appealing for privacy as they navigate this tumultuous chapter for their family.