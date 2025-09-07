Kelley Wolf Checks Into Rehab Amid Tumultuous Divorce From 'Party of Five' Star Scott Wolf as Legal Battles Escalate

Kelley informed a judge about her planned entry into rehab on September 2, a move that comes amid tumultuous legal troubles.

During her arraignment, she stated: "I have informed everyone that needs to know, I will be attending a (treatment center) starting on September 12.

"This is what was asked of me by both Bart Johnson and Scott Wolf now for six months — all I wanted to do was leave a marriage.

"I am excited to go to [the treatment center]. I'm looking forward to it. My brother is taking me. It's fantastic. It's a great place. I recommended it all the time as a mental health professional myself, so September 12, I will be there for a month. I hope that helps."

Kelley faces multiple misdemeanor charges, including doxxing and electronically harassing her soon-to-be ex-husband. The drama escalated on August 25 and 26, culminating in these charges marked as domestic violence-related, as stated by the presiding judge and confirmed by court records.