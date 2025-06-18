Nashville's Nasty Feud Explodes: Country Singers Ella Langley and Megan Moroney BOTH Take Brutal Swipes At Riley Green After Love Triangle Rumors
Nashville's nasty love triangle has left country music fans speechless.
As fans of Riley Green, Ella Langley and Megan Moroney continue to collect clues regarding their bitter battle – the two ladies made it very clear where they stand with the country music hunk, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Ella Takes A Swipe
At a recent concert of Langley's, a fan wanted to know the truth and held up his phone with a message that said: "Wink if Riley’s a dumba--."
Without hesitation, the You Look Like You Love Me singer gave the crowd a wink before everyone screamed.
Social media users were quick to praise Langley for "confirming" the drama surrounding the Worst Way country singer.
One wrote: "TEEEEEEAAAAA. We all knew it. God bless her."
Another said: "You were the chosen one to get us this information."
Many TikTok users simply commented: "The confirmation we all needed."
A few months ago, and before the love triangle rumors started escalating, Green appeared on the Viall Files podcast, and the host Nick Viall, asked the million-dollar question about his relationship with Langley.
After being asked if the two were just "friends," Green replied: "Yeah. I mean, Ella's probably too smart to date me anyway."
The country singer explained before the two released their duets, he had a conversation with Langley about possible romance rumors starting.
Green said: "When we first started having the success that we did with that song, I told Ella, I was like, 'There's gonna be a lot of things said, but we don't really got to play into it or not play into it.'
"It's gonna be something that we enjoy, the same way that we do when we listen to the song. It's cool to have that one and have that moment on stage together every night."
It's Over?
While Moroney and Green were rumored to be the ones dating as of June 2025, she didn't hold back at her recent concert after spotting a fan wearing a shirt with his shirtless photo on it.
The fan wearing the shirt was filming the rising country star perform her song, Indifferent, and captured her mouthing the words: "He f----- up!"
Green was romantically linked to Moroney, 27, after the two were spotted vacationing in St. Barts and sharing snaps from very similar locations.
However, Moroney denied rumors the two were there together and told Rolling Stone: "St. Barts is a popular place. It's one of those things where if you know someone on a small island, you’re like, 'Oh, s---, you’re here too.' So it was fun."
The Start Of The Feud
After Green and Moroney were accused of vacationing together, fans were quick to notice Langley unfollowed Moroney on Instagram – which kicked off the love triangle rumors.
Recently, all three attended the ACM Awards back in May – and the tension was obvious to fans on social media.
During the show, Moroney was accused of giving major side-eye when Green and Langley made their acceptance speech, and her alleged eye roll quickly went viral on TikTok.