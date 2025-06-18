Nashville's Nasty Feud Explodes: Country Singers Ella Langley and Megan Moroney BOTH Take Brutal Swipes At Riley Green After Love Triangle Rumors

As fans of Riley Green, Ella Langley and Megan Moroney continue to collect clues regarding their bitter battle – the two ladies made it very clear where they stand with the country music hunk, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

At a recent concert of Langley's, a fan wanted to know the truth and held up his phone with a message that said: "Wink if Riley’s a dumba--."

Without hesitation, the You Look Like You Love Me singer gave the crowd a wink before everyone screamed.

Social media users were quick to praise Langley for "confirming" the drama surrounding the Worst Way country singer.

One wrote: "TEEEEEEAAAAA. We all knew it. God bless her."

Another said: "You were the chosen one to get us this information."

Many TikTok users simply commented: "The confirmation we all needed."