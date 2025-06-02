EXCLUSIVE: We Reveal All The New Online Clues That Expose the Cruelty Behind Country Music's Nastiest Love Triangle — Including Cryptic TikToks, Award Show Tension and Other Social Media Digs

From awkward award show moments to nasty social media jabs, Riley Green, Ella Langley and Megan Moroney have been keeping their fans on the edge of their seats, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

There's a new country music love triangle brewing – and fans just can't get enough of the drama.

Green has collaborated with both Langley and Moroney in the studio and for onstage performances/

The country music stud, 36, and Langley, 26, first kicked off romance rumors last year after they released two hit duets together, You Look Like You Love Me and Don't Mind If I Do.

On social media, fans constantly posted clips of their performances together, speculating if the two were an item.

In July 2024, Green and Langley seemed flirty on stage in a video posted on TikTok, which led a fan to comment: "You can't tell me something isn't going on."

Another user added: "Yep and Ella looked like she was about to kiss Riley on the lips."

A third said: "The way they look at each other & the way Riley smiles at her...gotta be a together WOW."

Back in April 2025, fans gushed over their chemistry again, and a clip started circulating of the two reportedly kissing backstage at The American Rodeo in Arlington, Texas.

Despite the chemistry, Langley denied she is dating Green and told Taste of Country: "We're not dating. We're just good friends. Riley was probably the first famous person I ever met. He was playing all the same bars I went to, and I played the same bars as him."