EXCLUSIVE: We Reveal All The New Online Clues That Expose the Cruelty Behind Country Music's Nastiest Love Triangle — Including Cryptic TikToks, Award Show Tension and Other Social Media Digs
There's a new country music love triangle brewing – and fans just can't get enough of the drama.
From awkward award show moments to nasty social media jabs, Riley Green, Ella Langley and Megan Moroney have been keeping their fans on the edge of their seats, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Start Of The Rumors
The country music stud, 36, and Langley, 26, first kicked off romance rumors last year after they released two hit duets together, You Look Like You Love Me and Don't Mind If I Do.
On social media, fans constantly posted clips of their performances together, speculating if the two were an item.
In July 2024, Green and Langley seemed flirty on stage in a video posted on TikTok, which led a fan to comment: "You can't tell me something isn't going on."
Another user added: "Yep and Ella looked like she was about to kiss Riley on the lips."
A third said: "The way they look at each other & the way Riley smiles at her...gotta be a together WOW."
Back in April 2025, fans gushed over their chemistry again, and a clip started circulating of the two reportedly kissing backstage at The American Rodeo in Arlington, Texas.
Despite the chemistry, Langley denied she is dating Green and told Taste of Country: "We're not dating. We're just good friends. Riley was probably the first famous person I ever met. He was playing all the same bars I went to, and I played the same bars as him."
Then, Green was later romantically linked to Moroney, 27, after the two were spotted vacationing in St. Barts.
After the two posted similar photos in the exact same location during the trips, fans started speculating they were on the trip together.
However, Moroney denied rumors the two were there together and told Rolling Stone: "St. Barts is a popular place. It's one of those things where if you know someone on a small island, you’re like, 'Oh, s---, you’re here too.' So it was fun."
Following the fun in the sun for Green and Moroney, fans were quick to notice Langley unfollowed Moroney on Instagram – which officially kicked off the nasty country music love triangle rumors
Award Show Awkwardness
Back in May, the three all attended the ACM Awards – and fans felt the tension in the room.
During the show, Moroney was accused of giving major side-eye when Green and Langley made their acceptance speech, and her eye roll quickly went viral on TikTok as country fans claimed she seemed annoyed.
But the awkwardness continued with Langley and Green on stage.
During the acceptance speech, fans were quick to point out the "awkwardness" and "tension" between the two as they received their award.
TikTok Snub
After the awkward award show, Langley stirred the pot – literally – on TikTok.
While cooking and stirring an actual pot, the country star lip-synced to the sound: "You know, I think I have heard of that man. I think... I think I heard he got run over by a train. Mauled by a bear, maybe, hopefully. You ain't gotta die to be dead to me."
Users praised Langley for the witty response to the drama, with one writing: "She's literally stirring the pot."
Another said: "Ella we see what you are doing here."
A third added: "Miss m'aaaam is clapping back, and I’m so here for it."
Riley's Awkward Podcast
During a guest appearance on the Viall Files podcast with Nick Viall, Green was asked if he and Langley are "just friends."
Green said: "Yeah. I mean, Ella's probably too smart to date me anyway."
The country music star went on to explain that fans usually speculate if singers are romantically involved due to the songwriting and duets.
He added: "When we first started having the success that we did with that song, I told Ella, I was like, 'There's gonna be a lot of things said, but we don't really got to play into it or not play into it.'
"It's gonna be something that we enjoy, the same way that we do when we listen to the song. It's cool to have that one and have that moment on stage together every night."