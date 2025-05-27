The Brutal Love Triangle Tearing Apart Nashville As Fans Search Social Media For Clues into Country Feud
It's a love triangle straight out of a country music song – only this time, life is imitating art.
Rising country star Riley Green has collaborated with Alabama-born singer Ella Langley and fellow breakout artist Megan Moroney. And now RadarOnline.com can report he has ignited romantic rumors with both.
Green, 36, and Langley, 26, got the rumor mill churning when they released the duets You Look Like You Love Me and Don't Mind If I Do last year.
Fans gushed over their chemistry during live performances together, and a clip of them appearing to share a kiss backstage at The American Rodeo in Arlington, Texas, in April, had fans going shipping crazy.
Langley did her best to quell the speculation, telling Taste of Country: "We're not dating. We're just good friends.
"Riley was probably the first famous person I ever met. He was playing all the same bars I went to, and I played the same bars as him."
Vacay Coincidence
Green was later romantically linked to Moroney, 27, and the two were spotted vacationing on St Barts. But Moroney steadfastly denied any hook-ups, telling Rolling Stone she merely ran into Green while he was on vacation with his friends.
She said: "St Barts is a popular place! It’s one of those things where if you know someone on a small island, you’re like, 'Oh, s---, you’re here too.' So it was fun."
Not everyone was having fun, however, as fans noticed Langley has suddenly unfollowed Moroney on Instagram – in what appeared to be a fit of jealousy.
And she may have had a valid reason, as fans pointed out Moroney had once denied dating country superstar Morgan Wallen, only to later admit they had, in fact, been romantically involved.
Hat's Off
The speculation only intensified in a Reddit chat room when users noticed Moroney wearing what looked like Green's hat.
The pair was also spotted hanging out together in his hometown. A video then surfaced that purportedly showed them at a Panama City Beach airport in Florida in late April.
The drama climaxed at the recent ACM Awards, which all three attended, and where fans say Moroney was giving some major side eye when Green and Langley made their acceptance speech.
The eye roll quickly went viral on TikTok as country fans declared that she seemed unhappy during the "awkward" moment.
Fans Have Their Say
Fans on Reddit launched their own theories, with one person saying: "I don’t know, but I think it’s weird to see people keep saying 'Megan thinks she’s special' like… maybe she’s just hooking up for fun? Maybe she knows it’s not going to be more than a fling?"
Another person slammed: "Riley Green is (a) scumbag. That man has been around the block in Nashville. He’s a walking std factory.
"Megan is an idiot for thinking she’s special. I don’t blame Ella for unfollowing Megan, she’s not girl's girl at all."
While a third person concluded: "My guess is Ella had a crush on Riley and the feelings weren't mutual, so she's salty."