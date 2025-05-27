The Brutal Love Triangle Tearing Apart Nashville As Fans Search Social Media For Clues into Country Feud

Rising country star Riley Green has collaborated with Alabama-born singer Ella Langley and fellow breakout artist Megan Moroney. And now RadarOnline.com can report he has ignited romantic rumors with both.

It's a love triangle straight out of a country music song – only this time, life is imitating art.

Fans say they saw chemistry between Riley Green and Ella Langley at the recent Country Music Awards.

Green, 36, and Langley, 26, got the rumor mill churning when they released the duets You Look Like You Love Me and Don't Mind If I Do last year.

Fans gushed over their chemistry during live performances together, and a clip of them appearing to share a kiss backstage at The American Rodeo in Arlington, Texas, in April, had fans going shipping crazy.

Langley did her best to quell the speculation, telling Taste of Country: "We're not dating. We're just good friends.

"Riley was probably the first famous person I ever met. He was playing all the same bars I went to, and I played the same bars as him."