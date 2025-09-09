Michelle Williams' Painful Road to 45th Birthday: How the 'Dawson's Creek' Star Overcame Heartbreak of Losing Heath Ledger to Healing and Finding Love Again

In a rare moment, Williams recently opened up about Ledger during an appearance on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast.

Williams said Ledger was "so special, so special" and reflected on their relationship, adding, "Thank God for Matilda," referring to her 19-year-old daughter she welcomed with her late ex in October 2005.

While discussing that whirlwind period of her life, the Greatest Showman actress said, "I suppose maybe it's a good thing about being young is that you don't have so much life experience that you can contextualize things. So, you're really just going with the flow."