Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Elon Musk

Elon Musk Sparks Theory He Was 'Punched' By Trump's Treasury Secretary — Just Hours After Wild White House Fight Unfolds

Photo of Elon Musk, Scott Bessent
Source: MEGA

Did Elon Musk just confirmed he was punched by a member of Trump's team?

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 9 2025, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Elon Musk's black eye mystery is once again in the spotlight, thanks to the billionaire himself, who seemed to hint someone in President Trump's administration was behind the injury, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The controversial businessman responded to a report claiming Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had threatened to beat up Federal Housing Finance Agency director Bill Pulte.

Article continues below advertisement

Who 'Punched' Elon?

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Elon Musk
Source: MEGA

Musk appeared to hint someone in Trump's administration gave him a black eye.

Musk posted a link to the report to his platform, X, and added the comment, "Hmm," which led to several of his followers asking the same question: "Are you trying to tell us something, Elon?"

Conservative nutjob Laura Loomer responded to the tweet and asked: "Did he hit you? We are all dying to know."

Another asked: "Is he the same fella who gave you the black eye?" and a user said, "Now we know where your black eye came from."

"What's wrong with this dude?" an angry commenter pondered. "Wasn't the rumor that he punched you? Is this guy just walking around punching people?"

Article continues below advertisement

Is Scott Bessent To Blame?

Photo of Scott Bessent
Source: MEGA

Some believe Scott Bessent may have hit the Tesla boss during a heated encounter.

Musk and Bessent were said to have been involved in a heated exchange earlier this year, all about an IRS appointment. At the time, it was reported the encounter turned physical; however, the White House shut that down, instead claiming it was a "healthy disagreement."

Despite the administration's explanation, former Trump adviser Steve Bannon told the Washington Post the Tesla boss had driven his shoulder into Bessent's ribs "like a rugby player" during the altercation, and that Bessent hit back.

Musk's appearance days later, on May 30, may have confirmed Bannon's claim, as he sported a black eye while in the Oval Office alongside Trump, which he blamed on playing with his 5-year-old son.

For his part, Bessent wanted nothing to do with Musk's shiner, telling reporters he was "100 percent."

Article continues below advertisement

What Went Down At Trump's Dinner?

Photo of Bill Pulte
Source: MEGA

Bessent is accused of threatening to beat up Federal Housing Finance Agency director Bill Pulte during a dinner at the White House.

On September 3, at an exclusive dinner to celebrate the Executive Branch, a new exclusive Georgetown club, as well as a birthday party for MAGA podcast host Chamath Palihapitiya, Bessent allegedly threatened to punch Pulte "in the f------ face."

Several insiders claimed Bessent raged at Pulte after he allegedly heard the housing finance official talking about him to the president.

Sources alleged Bessent confronted Pulte and said, "Why the f--- are you talking to the president about me? F--- you. I'm gonna punch you in your f------ face."

While eyewitnesses and several insiders reportedly confirmed the incident, there was some disagreement on who actually started the tussle.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Princess Diana

EXCLUSIVE: Royal Family's Final Betrayal to Diana Revealed — How The Firm Refused to Allow People's Princess to Be Buried With Poem Written by Her 'Last Lover'

Prince Harry and King Charles

Prince Harry and King Charles' Peace Talks Plans Revealed — Including Location, Time... and Who is Set To Attend the Meeting Over Years-Long Family Rift

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Elon Musk
Source: MEGA

Musk previously blamed his black eye on playing with his young son.

Numerous sources claimed the situation was so out of hand, it prompted Executive Branch club owner and financier Omeed Malik to intervene; however, that did not turn out well, as Bessent allegedly told Malik, "It's either me or him. You tell me who's getting the f--- out of here."

"Or, we could go outside," Bessent is believed to have said.

After Pulte asked, "To do what? To talk?" Bessent allegedly responded, "No. I'm going to f--king beat your a--." Despite the drama, Malik is said to have calmed the situation down.

Both parties have not been on the same page after Trump, 79, ordered the men and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to work together on a plan to privatize Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, leading to a power exchange, according to reports.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.