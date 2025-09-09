Elon Musk Sparks Theory He Was 'Punched' By Trump's Treasury Secretary — Just Hours After Wild White House Fight Unfolds
Elon Musk's black eye mystery is once again in the spotlight, thanks to the billionaire himself, who seemed to hint someone in President Trump's administration was behind the injury, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The controversial businessman responded to a report claiming Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had threatened to beat up Federal Housing Finance Agency director Bill Pulte.
Who 'Punched' Elon?
Musk posted a link to the report to his platform, X, and added the comment, "Hmm," which led to several of his followers asking the same question: "Are you trying to tell us something, Elon?"
Conservative nutjob Laura Loomer responded to the tweet and asked: "Did he hit you? We are all dying to know."
Another asked: "Is he the same fella who gave you the black eye?" and a user said, "Now we know where your black eye came from."
"What's wrong with this dude?" an angry commenter pondered. "Wasn't the rumor that he punched you? Is this guy just walking around punching people?"
Is Scott Bessent To Blame?
Musk and Bessent were said to have been involved in a heated exchange earlier this year, all about an IRS appointment. At the time, it was reported the encounter turned physical; however, the White House shut that down, instead claiming it was a "healthy disagreement."
Despite the administration's explanation, former Trump adviser Steve Bannon told the Washington Post the Tesla boss had driven his shoulder into Bessent's ribs "like a rugby player" during the altercation, and that Bessent hit back.
Musk's appearance days later, on May 30, may have confirmed Bannon's claim, as he sported a black eye while in the Oval Office alongside Trump, which he blamed on playing with his 5-year-old son.
For his part, Bessent wanted nothing to do with Musk's shiner, telling reporters he was "100 percent."
What Went Down At Trump's Dinner?
On September 3, at an exclusive dinner to celebrate the Executive Branch, a new exclusive Georgetown club, as well as a birthday party for MAGA podcast host Chamath Palihapitiya, Bessent allegedly threatened to punch Pulte "in the f------ face."
Several insiders claimed Bessent raged at Pulte after he allegedly heard the housing finance official talking about him to the president.
Sources alleged Bessent confronted Pulte and said, "Why the f--- are you talking to the president about me? F--- you. I'm gonna punch you in your f------ face."
While eyewitnesses and several insiders reportedly confirmed the incident, there was some disagreement on who actually started the tussle.
EXCLUSIVE: Royal Family's Final Betrayal to Diana Revealed — How The Firm Refused to Allow People's Princess to Be Buried With Poem Written by Her 'Last Lover'
Numerous sources claimed the situation was so out of hand, it prompted Executive Branch club owner and financier Omeed Malik to intervene; however, that did not turn out well, as Bessent allegedly told Malik, "It's either me or him. You tell me who's getting the f--- out of here."
"Or, we could go outside," Bessent is believed to have said.
After Pulte asked, "To do what? To talk?" Bessent allegedly responded, "No. I'm going to f--king beat your a--." Despite the drama, Malik is said to have calmed the situation down.
Both parties have not been on the same page after Trump, 79, ordered the men and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to work together on a plan to privatize Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, leading to a power exchange, according to reports.