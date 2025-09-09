Elon Musk Sparks Theory He Was 'Punched' By Trump's Treasury Secretary — Just Hours After Wild White House Fight Unfolds

Musk posted a link to the report to his platform, X, and added the comment, "Hmm," which led to several of his followers asking the same question: "Are you trying to tell us something, Elon?"

Conservative nutjob Laura Loomer responded to the tweet and asked: "Did he hit you? We are all dying to know."

Another asked: "Is he the same fella who gave you the black eye?" and a user said, "Now we know where your black eye came from."

"What's wrong with this dude?" an angry commenter pondered. "Wasn't the rumor that he punched you? Is this guy just walking around punching people?"