Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Defends 'Difficult Decision' to Move Actor Out of House Amid His Dementia Battle...After Brutal Backlash — 'Not Up for Debate'

Emma recently revealed that three years into her husband's battle with "frontotemporal dementia," she made the difficult choice to move him to an easier living location.

But that meant separating him from his loved ones – something many online had issues with.

Tuesday on ABC's Good Morning America, Emma, 49, said she knew it would, but was quick to defend the decision.

"It was a hard decision for us," she told Michael Strahan. "But that was the safest and best decision not just for Bruce, but also for our two young girls."