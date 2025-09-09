Your tip
Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Defends 'Difficult Decision' to Move Actor Out of House Amid His Dementia Battle...After Brutal Backlash — 'Not Up for Debate'

Bruce and Emma Willis
Source: mega

Emma Willis has defended her decision to move husband Bruce into a smaller home.

Sept. 9 2025, Published 3:41 p.m. ET

Emma Willis is not backing down from her decision to move dementia-stricken husband Bruce into a separate home, RadarOnline.com can report.

The beloved actor now lives nearby his wife and their kids in a smaller home that can also house his caretakers.

Emma Willis
Source: youtube.com/@GMA

Emma dropped by 'Good Morning America' to promote her new memoir.

Emma recently revealed that three years into her husband's battle with "frontotemporal dementia," she made the difficult choice to move him to an easier living location.

But that meant separating him from his loved ones – something many online had issues with.

Tuesday on ABC's Good Morning America, Emma, 49, said she knew it would, but was quick to defend the decision.

"It was a hard decision for us," she told Michael Strahan. "But that was the safest and best decision not just for Bruce, but also for our two young girls."

Source: youtube.com/@GMA

She then lashed out at her critics, justifying that she is looking out for Bruce's best interests.

"It's really not up for debate. Now I know that Bruce has the best care 100% of the time. His needs are met 100% of the time, as well as our two young daughters," she expressed. "So I'm not gonna take a vote on that."

Emma's 'Journey'

Emma Willis and Michael Strahan
Source: youtube.com/@GMA

She told host Michael Strahan the decision wasn't up for debate.

Emma shared what it is like serving as the frail actor's caretaker in her new help book The Unexpected Journey.

She previously told ABC's Diane Sawyer the new house is only one story, making it safer for the 70-year-old Die Hard star and his care team to navigate. There is also enough space to allow him 24-hour treatment from his helpers.

The model said it was one of the hardest choices she has made in their battle.

"But I knew, first and foremost, Bruce would want that for our daughters," Emma said during a special titled, Emma & Bruce Willis: The Unexpected Journey "You know, he would want them to be in a home that was more tailored to their needs, not his needs."

Home Away From Home

bruce willis
Source: mega

Bruce now has 24-hour care and less safety concerns.

Emma said she and their two daughters, Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11, stop by daily for breakfast and dinner.

"It's our second home, so the girls have their things there," she said.

She added the house has an open door for Bruce's friends and family: "It's a house that is filled with love, warmth, and care and laughter, and it's been beautiful to see that. To see how many of Bruce's friends continue to show up for him. They bring in life and fun."

Too Soon?

Source: MEGA

Emma said she and the kids still visit Bruce every day.

However, it seems not every family member is feeling the love for Emma, or her tell-all. Emma's memoir is described as a deeply personal account of caring for the struggling actor during his heartbreaking battle with dementia.

But Bruce's friends and family say it's way too soon for a book about Bruce – and way too public.

An insider revealed: "Nobody’s feeling good about it. People understand Emma’s grief and that her experience might be able to help others in similar situations. But using Bruce’s name to sell a book, while he’s still battling aphasia and dementia at home with the family?"

