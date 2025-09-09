Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Princess Diana
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Royal Family's Final Betrayal to Diana Revealed — How The Firm Refused to Allow People's Princess to Be Buried With Poem Written by Her 'Last Lover'

Photo of Princess Diana
Source: MEGA

The Firm refused Diana to be buried with a poem her last lover wrote, exposing a final betrayal.

Sept. 9 2025, Published 3:03 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Princess Diana was dealt a final betrayal by the Royal Family, with sources telling RadarOnline.com The Firm callously blocked her from being buried with a poem he wrote for her and the engagement ring he had bought shortly before their deaths.

Diana, who was killed in a Paris car crash with Al Fayed in August 1997 aged just 36, was laid to rest in a black Catherine Walker coatdress and rosary beads given by Mother Teresa.

Article continues below advertisement

Royal Family Ignored Diana's Final Wishes

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Princess Diana
Source: MEGA

Diana was laid to rest in a black Catherine Walker coatdress.

But those close to the tragic royal and her rumored lover Fayed say her final wishes were ignored, with the gifts and poem from the billionaire heir kept out of her coffin.

"The refusal to let Diana be buried with Dodi's poem or the ring was the final cruelty," a source close to the Al Fayed family told us.

"It symbolized the establishment's determination to erase their love story. She adored vibrant colors and freedom, yet they dressed her in black with religious tokens she would never have chosen."

Article continues below advertisement

Al Fayed's Burial Requests Denied

Photo of Princess Diana and Mother Teresa
Source: MEGA

A rosary from Mother Teresa was placed in her hands.

During the inquest into Diana's death, Michael Cole, then director of public affairs at Harrods, revealed Dodi had placed a poem to Diana on a silver plaque beneath her pillow at his Paris apartment.

The verse was returned to Di's family with his business tycoon father Mohamed Al Fayed's request that it be placed in her coffin – a plea that was rejected.

Cole also disclosed Dodi kept a gold cigar clipper engraved "With love from Diana" and cufflinks originally gifted to her by her father, Earl Spencer.

Al Fayed, who died in 2023 aged 94, had long argued his son's relationship with Diana was genuine and serious.

He displayed the diamond ring, inscribed in French with the words "Tell Me Yes," at Harrods after it too was denied a place in her burial.

"What that ring meant we will probably never know," Cole told the inquest.

Article continues below advertisement

Princess Called Yacht Trip 'Magical'

Photo of Princess Diana
Source: MEGA

Letters showed Diana called her yacht trip with Dodi 'magical.'

Letters written by Diana in the month before her death underscored the intimacy of her bond with Dodi.

On Kensington Palace stationery dated 6 August 1997, she described a six-day holiday aboard Dodi's family's yacht, the Jonikal, as "the most magical six days on the ocean waves."

She added the laughter and happiness they shared was a "serious treat."

Despite this, royal aides and some close friends sought to downplay the depth of the romance.

Rosa Monckton, a confidante of the princess, told the inquest jury assembled to probe Di's death the relationship was not as strong as portrayed.

But Al Fayed insisted the couple was on the verge of engagement and accused the Duke of Edinburgh of orchestrating a plot to prevent their marriage – allegations consistently denied by the palace.

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
Prince Harry and King Charles

Prince Harry and King Charles' Peace Talks Plans Revealed — Including Location, Time... and Who is Set To Attend the Meeting Over Years-Long Family Rift

Photo of King Charles

EXCLUSIVE: King Charles' 'Cancer Sham' Exposed — How King is 'Putting a Brave Face on Impending Death' With Health Boast 'Lies' to Stricken Hospital Patients

Spencers Insisted Only Official Symbols Be Included

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Prince Charles, Prince Harry, Lord Charles Althorp, Prince William and Prince Philip
Source: MEGA

Aides insisted only official and religious items could go in her coffin.

The tension extended even to Diana's burial.

A source familiar with the negotiations at the time said: "The Spencers and the Royal Family were adamant that only items reflecting Diana's official role and religious image could go with her.

"They did not want anything linking her publicly to Dodi. For Mohamed Al Fayed, that decision was devastating."

For Dodi's family, the rejection was compounded by reports he was buried with the cigar clipper Diana had given him.

"They had each other's gifts in life," the source said – adding: "But in death, only one side was honored. To the Al Fayeds, that felt like the last nail in the coffin of Diana's independence."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.