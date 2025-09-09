EXCLUSIVE: Royal Family's Final Betrayal to Diana Revealed — How The Firm Refused to Allow People's Princess to Be Buried With Poem Written by Her 'Last Lover'

During the inquest into Diana's death, Michael Cole, then director of public affairs at Harrods, revealed Dodi had placed a poem to Diana on a silver plaque beneath her pillow at his Paris apartment.

The verse was returned to Di's family with his business tycoon father Mohamed Al Fayed's request that it be placed in her coffin – a plea that was rejected.

Cole also disclosed Dodi kept a gold cigar clipper engraved "With love from Diana" and cufflinks originally gifted to her by her father, Earl Spencer.

Al Fayed, who died in 2023 aged 94, had long argued his son's relationship with Diana was genuine and serious.

He displayed the diamond ring, inscribed in French with the words "Tell Me Yes," at Harrods after it too was denied a place in her burial.

"What that ring meant we will probably never know," Cole told the inquest.