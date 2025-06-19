EXCLUSIVE: How Prince William's Crack About Family Wars 'Is Tip of Iceberg of Royals' Agony Over Rifts'

The 42-year-old heir to the throne made the jokey comment while visiting the Army Air Corps on June 4, during his first official engagement in his new role as Colonel-in-Chief.

The appointment, previously expected to be filled by Harry, was viewed as a significant shift in royal responsibilities following the younger prince’s exit from royal duties in 2020.

Wearing camouflage fatigues and helping serve breakfast to troops, William asked soldiers how often they saw their families, before quipping: "Some of them might not want to see you that much."

The remark, delivered with a wry smile, drew laughter from the the squaddies – but also renewed focus on the deep and ongoing rift between William and Harry, 40, which sources close to the palace say has reached a point of "no turning back."

According to multiple royal insiders, the brothers have not spoken for more than two years, and there is no current pathway to reconciliation.

One source said it's unlikely the brothers will see each other again outside of a major event such as the funeral of their father, King Charles.