EXCLUSIVE: How Prince William's Crack About Family Wars 'Is Tip of Iceberg of Royals' Agony Over Rifts'
Prince William has joked not all families want to spend time together in a remark that has been seen as a thinly veiled reference to his fractured relationship with his younger brother Prince Harry.
But RadarOnline.com can reveal the future king is "just hiding his pain" behind humor as he is "devastated" over his rift with his brother Prince Harry.
Masking His Pain
The 42-year-old heir to the throne made the jokey comment while visiting the Army Air Corps on June 4, during his first official engagement in his new role as Colonel-in-Chief.
The appointment, previously expected to be filled by Harry, was viewed as a significant shift in royal responsibilities following the younger prince’s exit from royal duties in 2020.
Wearing camouflage fatigues and helping serve breakfast to troops, William asked soldiers how often they saw their families, before quipping: "Some of them might not want to see you that much."
The remark, delivered with a wry smile, drew laughter from the the squaddies – but also renewed focus on the deep and ongoing rift between William and Harry, 40, which sources close to the palace say has reached a point of "no turning back."
According to multiple royal insiders, the brothers have not spoken for more than two years, and there is no current pathway to reconciliation.
One source said it's unlikely the brothers will see each other again outside of a major event such as the funeral of their father, King Charles.
Special Significance
The Army Air Corps holds particular meaning in the context of the royal rift.
Harry served with the regiment during his second tour of duty in Afghanistan from 2012 to 2014, operating as an Apache helicopter commander and co-pilot gunner.
Now, with William stepping into the ceremonial role Harry once seemed destined for, the estrangement between the brothers feels more entrenched than ever.
Royal commentator Amanda Matta said: "Any reconciliation between the brothers would require so much more than just a single conversation. It would demand a real reckoning with the emotional damage on both sides."
She added: "This isn't just about two brothers falling out like you and I would understand it. This complex and widening rift is about two very different worldviews – one is rooted in preserving tradition, the other in breaking from them when they start to cause harm."
The emotional distance between the pair has grown since Harry's departure from royal life and his subsequent criticisms of the institution.
Taking Sides
In his memoir Spare and during interviews with Oprah Winfrey and others, Harry painted a stark portrait of life inside the monarchy, often implying William had sided with the institution over family.
William, by contrast, has stayed silent publicly, even as sources close to him suggest his patience has worn thin.
The possibility of a reconciliation appears increasingly remote.
Matta added: "A basic working relationship between the brothers would be hard to rebuild. Right now, it feels like they’re speaking entirely different languages."
Asked whether William would invite Harry to his own coronation one day, a palace insider was blunt, saying: "I can't imagine William would invite Harry to his coronation."
For now, the only conceivable meeting ground remains a tragic one.
"The funeral of (King) Charles would be the first time that courtiers would imagine a reunion," a source said – adding: "And even then, no one expects a full reconciliation."
At the June 4 event, William's joke may have drawn chuckles from the troops – but for many close to the royal family, it felt like the tip of the iceberg of his "true pain."
Our source said: "William is just trying to laugh through his pain – he would love a reunion with Harry."