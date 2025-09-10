'Jeopardy!' Star Engulfed in Explosive 'Cheating' Scandal Claps Back at Trolls Who Said She Was Used to 'Help Boost Diversity'

A parody account on X asked the question: "Was Jeopardy! champ Amy Schneider given insider help to boost DEI? Her 40-game streak raised eyebrows – did producers tip the scales?"

However, it was accused of bigotry as one person replied: "If Amy hadn’t transitioned, would you still be asking this dumbass f------ question?"

The account owner fired back, "Probably not. The producers may have calculated that an inclusive, progressive storyline would appease advertisers under pressure to align with DEI initiatives."

Former contestant John Robertson chimed in to say how rigging the game "would literally be a federal crime, so nah," adding, "Whoever you think was in charge of that apparently forgot to help me. I could have used some."