'Jeopardy!' Star Engulfed in Explosive 'Cheating' Scandal Claps Back at Trolls Who Said She Was Used to 'Help Boost Diversity'
Jeopardy! champ Amy Schneider fired back at critics who labeled her 40-game winning streak an effort by the show to boost its diversity among viewers, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Schneider, 43, is transgender and currently holds the record for longest winning streak by a woman. She also became the first openly transgender contestant to compete in the coveted Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions.
A parody account on X asked the question: "Was Jeopardy! champ Amy Schneider given insider help to boost DEI? Her 40-game streak raised eyebrows – did producers tip the scales?"
However, it was accused of bigotry as one person replied: "If Amy hadn’t transitioned, would you still be asking this dumbass f------ question?"
The account owner fired back, "Probably not. The producers may have calculated that an inclusive, progressive storyline would appease advertisers under pressure to align with DEI initiatives."
Former contestant John Robertson chimed in to say how rigging the game "would literally be a federal crime, so nah," adding, "Whoever you think was in charge of that apparently forgot to help me. I could have used some."
Schneider gave her take on the rigging accusations in an interview with the Daily Mail.
"There was the DEI factor, but in general, people saying, 'Oh, I threw my last game. They [the producers] told me to stop winning or something,' and I mean, it's just not true," the California resident said.
"After the quiz show scandals of the '50s, there are very serious laws about that sort of thing, and people in Jeopardy! could go to jail, literally, if that was the case."
She added: "They've got outside lawyers on set every time you're taping that are monitoring for that sort of thing... I don't even know how someone would cheat at Jeopardy! The games are clean."
No 'Special Treatment'
Schneider explained how producers ensure that contestants are on an equal footing when it comes to the show's tough trivia questions, pointing out, "You don't see wild differences in how well people perform."
An insider told the publication that DEI had nothing to do with Schneider's winning streak, which is second only to host Ken Jennings' 74-game domination in 2004.
"Amy never got any special treatment, nor was Amy helped to win. The game was on the up and up, each and every time," said the source.
"Jeopardy! producers love the impact that Amy has made with the game and the show, but to do anything to give an unfair advantage, that just hasn't happened and will never happen. If cheating were ever to occur, the whole show would cease to exist," they explained.
Leaked Memo Shows Venezuela War Plans: Trump Weighs Obliterating Military Airfield if Maduro Regime 'Doesn’t Step Up Pressure on Drug Cartels' — and U.S. Forces Have Already Rehearsed Mission
Ignoring Social Media Trolls
Schneider said she wasn't interested in engaging with online trolls, especially since her winning streak was from November 2021 through January 2022.
"Lately, I've become more blasé about it because I've come to realize that these people who are attacking me online aren't attacking me – they're attacking this television character, Amy Schneider, that they've gotten in their head," she dished
"And so if I do happen to see something that I think is particularly foolish, I'll go ahead and respond to it if I'm feeling like it because I've been on Twitter [X] for a long time. The thing about Twitter is it seems very important, but it actually doesn't matter; it's just a bunch of people yelling at each other," Schneider sighed.