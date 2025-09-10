Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Leaked Memo Shows Venezuela War Plans: Trump Weighs Obliterating Military Airfield if Maduro Regime 'Doesn’t Step Up Pressure on Drug Cartels' — and U.S. Forces Have Already Rehearsed Mission

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

A leaked memo revealed Donald Trump has considered attacks on Venezuela over drug cartels.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 10 2025, Published 1:19 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

A leaked memo has exposed the Trump administration's Venezuela war plans, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Military insiders alleged Donald Trump has considered ordering strikes on crucial targets if Nicolás Maduro doesn't ramp up his efforts to crack down on drug cartels.

Earlier this week Venezuela taunted U.S Navy ships stationed in the Caribbean with military jet flyovers.

Article continues below advertisement

Leaked Plans Show Attacks on Venezuelan Military Aircraft and Airfields

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Military insiders claimed Trump has considered attack plans if Nicolás Maduro does not crack down on drug cartels.

Plans allegedly detailed possible U.S. attacks on Venezuelan military aircraft as well as bombing entire airfields.

Military insiders reportedly claimed leveling an airfield would be a low-stakes strike in the event Trump decided to use military force against the Maduro regime.

Meanwhile, War Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chairman Gen. Dan Caine traveled to Puerto Rico on Monday, September 8 to inspect aircraft following a controversial strike on a small boat suspected of drug trafficking in the Caribbean last week.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The Trump administration recently renamed the Department of Defense to the Department of War.

While visiting Puerto Rico, Hegseth seemingly suggested the U.S. would continue to use lethal force as part of their reinvigorated war on drugs.

Hegseth said: "You're on mission. Narco terrorists and drug traffickers are on notice. We will no longer allow the poisoning of the American people. And the full power of the American military — used precisely with a clear mission — will be used to ensure the American people are kept safe."

While the Trump administration defended the controversial hit on the boat by insisting there were members of the notorious Tren de Aragua gang on board, critics pushed back and said the strike was a blatant violation of due process.

Article continues below advertisement

Sec. Pete Hegseth Defends US Strike on Small Boat

Photo of Pete Hegseth
Source: MEGA

Sec. Pete Hegseth defended the controversial strike on a small boat in the Caribbean last week suspected of drug trafficking.

Hegseth doubled-down on the claim the U.S. faced an "invasion" of fentanyl from South American cartels requiring military strength.

He said of the strike: "A foreign terrorist organization poisoning your people with drugs coming from a drug cartel is no different than Al Qaeda, and they will be treated as such."

Now, a leaked ICE memo paints a clearer picture on the administration's alleged belief Venezuela is plotting to destroy the country from within.

The memo was reportedly produced in late 2024, at the end of the Biden administration, and was addressed to Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert.

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
photo of karoline leavitt

EXCLUSIVE: Secrets of Karoline Leavitt's 'MAGA Barbie' Makeover Revealed — With Top Plastic Surgeon Claiming White House Press Secretary 'Got Fillers, Dental Work and Neuromodulators'

Photo of Elon Musk, Scott Bessent

Elon Musk Sparks Theory He Was 'Punched' By Trump's Treasury Secretary — Just Hours After Wild White House Fight Unfolds

Leaked ICE Memo on Tren de Aragua

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump's Justice Department announced a $50million bounty for Maduro's arrest in August.

Then-Acting Director Patrick Lechleitner stated in the memo “emerging information surrounding TdA (Tren de Aragua) triggered a renewed focus within ICE" in Colorado.

ICE intelligence concluded "that members of TdA were establishing command and control centers in residential complexes in communities largely populated by Venezuelan nationals" in the U.S.

Lechleitner noted the agency "has been working with federal, state, and local law enforcement partners around the country, as well as the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado and the Colorado Judicial District Attorney Offices to identify, investigate, indict, arrest, disrupt, and dismantle TdA factions operating in Colorado."

The memo's leak follows the Department of Justice announcing a $50million bounty for Maduro's arrest, claiming he was the head of the TdA, in August.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.