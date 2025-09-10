Leaked Memo Shows Venezuela War Plans: Trump Weighs Obliterating Military Airfield if Maduro Regime 'Doesn’t Step Up Pressure on Drug Cartels' — and U.S. Forces Have Already Rehearsed Mission

While visiting Puerto Rico, Hegseth seemingly suggested the U.S. would continue to use lethal force as part of their reinvigorated war on drugs.

Hegseth said: "You're on mission. Narco terrorists and drug traffickers are on notice. We will no longer allow the poisoning of the American people. And the full power of the American military — used precisely with a clear mission — will be used to ensure the American people are kept safe."

While the Trump administration defended the controversial hit on the boat by insisting there were members of the notorious Tren de Aragua gang on board, critics pushed back and said the strike was a blatant violation of due process.