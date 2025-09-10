EXCLUSIVE: Sussexes 'Conducting Staff Probe into Leak of King Charles Peace Talks' — But It's Being Blasted as a 'Sham' as Insiders Insist Prince Harry Was Behind Breach

A source close to the production claimed: "Harry is obsessed with revenge. This documentary he's planning with Netflix to come out on the 30th anniversary of Diana's death in 2027, will be horrific and full of personal revelations that will shock Charles to his core.

"The King will see it as betrayal all over again, and there will be no going back for Harry if it goes ahead."

Industry figures suggest the film will examine in forensic detail the collapse of Charles' marriage to Diana, including his affair with Camilla Parker Bowles and Diana's struggles with bulimia and depression.

"This is not just another Diana tribute," said one source about plans for the hush-hush project.

"It will rake over Charles' mistakes, Camilla's role, and the whole breakdown of Charles' marriage to Diana. Harry is ready to tell it from his perspective, and it will not be kind."