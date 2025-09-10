EXCLUSIVE: Sussexes 'Conducting Staff Probe into Leak of King Charles Peace Talks' — But It's Being Blasted as a 'Sham' as Insiders Insist Prince Harry Was Behind Breach
Prince Harry is facing mounting accusations he sabotaged his own reconciliation with King Charles by leaking details of "peace talks" with the monarch – even as the Sussexes announce an internal probe into their staff over the privacy breach, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 40-year-old Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, 44, are edging toward a fragile truce with the cancer-hit king, 76, after senior aides on both sides recently met discreetly at the Royal Over-Seas League in London to hash out a deal that could see the pair return to the bosom of the royal family and public duties.
Secret Summit Exposed After Paparazzi Photos Leak
But the supposedly secret summit was blown apart when paparazzi photos of Charles' communications secretary Tobyn Andreae talking with the Sussexes' advisers Meredith Maines and Liam Maguire appeared in print the following day.
Harry and Markle have since made a fuss and mounted an "investigation" into who leaked the information about the meeting, sources claimed.
"The probe feels like window dressing," the insider claimed. "Harry is trying hard to show his father he's loyal, yet many think he was the one who let the details slip. The Palace is furious, and the entire process is now at risk."
Montecito Staff Under Pressure Amid Harry's Probe
Another source added: "Harry and Meghan keep denying their staff were involved, but it's hard to believe. The meeting was known to so few people that the odds of photographers simply turning up by chance are virtually zero."
Staff at the Sussexes' Montecito base are said to be under pressure as Harry pushes ahead with questioning those who may have tipped off the press.
An insider added: "Harry acts like he wants answers, but people around him think he already knows. It's a sham so he can save face with Charles."
The row comes as Harry faces fresh claims he is working with Netflix on a documentary to coincide with the 30th anniversary of Princess Diana's death – a project insiders tell RadarOnline.com could "totally detonate" any hope of healing the rift with his father.
Harry Reportedly Planning Explosive Diana Netflix Docu
A source close to the production claimed: "Harry is obsessed with revenge. This documentary he's planning with Netflix to come out on the 30th anniversary of Diana's death in 2027, will be horrific and full of personal revelations that will shock Charles to his core.
"The King will see it as betrayal all over again, and there will be no going back for Harry if it goes ahead."
Industry figures suggest the film will examine in forensic detail the collapse of Charles' marriage to Diana, including his affair with Camilla Parker Bowles and Diana's struggles with bulimia and depression.
"This is not just another Diana tribute," said one source about plans for the hush-hush project.
"It will rake over Charles' mistakes, Camilla's role, and the whole breakdown of Charles' marriage to Diana. Harry is ready to tell it from his perspective, and it will not be kind."
'Spare' Memoir Accused Charles of Emotional Neglect
In his memoir Spare, Harry accused his father of emotional neglect after Diana's fatal crash in 1997, writing Charles was "not great at showing emotions."
Friends say he now views the documentary as a way of reclaiming his mother's story.
But royal aides fear the timing is disastrous.
"Harry knows exactly what he's doing," an insider claimed.
"If he goes ahead, any peace talks will be dead in the water. It will antagonize William, alienate Charles, and devastate Camilla."