Kate Middleton Betrays Prince William: Future Queen 'Seeking to Privately Meet Prince Harry Without Her Husband' to End Years-Long Family Rift — 'It Breaks Her Heart'

“Kate’s willing to do anything she can to end this feud,” an insider revealed. “It’s torn the family apart, and she doesn’t want the next generation – her kids or their cousins – to be carrying this on their shoulders."

"She’s convinced a face-to-face with Harry – who she hears has been dropping hints about wanting to return home for a while now – will make a difference," the source dished.

“Apart from giving him a piece of her mind, she wants to help him come home, and the only way is to rebuild trust with William and the family," the insider said about Middleton's intentions with her one close brother-in-law.

The siblings have been estranged ever since Harry and Markle abandoned the royal family in 2020 to seek their fortune in California.

Then, the former royals went on to claim the family was racist.

They made other unsavory accusations in interviews, a Netflix docuseries, and Harry's bombshell memoir, Spare, deepening their rift with the royals.