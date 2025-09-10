Kate Middleton Betrays Prince William: Future Queen 'Seeking to Privately Meet Prince Harry Without Her Husband' to End Years-Long Family Rift — 'It Breaks Her Heart'
Kate Middleton is hoping to play peacemaker between her husband, Prince William, and his brother, Prince Harry, but wants to keep it a secret from the future king, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Princess of Wales, 43, is heartbroken over how the feud has torn apart their family and thinks speaking to her brother-in-law in person could be the trick to helping end the estrangement. She has her chance, as Harry is having a rare, lengthy stay in the U.K. without his wife, "Diva Duchess" Meghan Markle.
Wanting to Help Harry 'Come Home'
“Kate’s willing to do anything she can to end this feud,” an insider revealed. “It’s torn the family apart, and she doesn’t want the next generation – her kids or their cousins – to be carrying this on their shoulders."
"She’s convinced a face-to-face with Harry – who she hears has been dropping hints about wanting to return home for a while now – will make a difference," the source dished.
“Apart from giving him a piece of her mind, she wants to help him come home, and the only way is to rebuild trust with William and the family," the insider said about Middleton's intentions with her one close brother-in-law.
The siblings have been estranged ever since Harry and Markle abandoned the royal family in 2020 to seek their fortune in California.
Then, the former royals went on to claim the family was racist.
They made other unsavory accusations in interviews, a Netflix docuseries, and Harry's bombshell memoir, Spare, deepening their rift with the royals.
'Too Much Anger'
“It breaks her heart that she’s doing this without William’s input,” adds the insider about conflicted Middleton. “She wanted him to sit down with Harry, but there’s still too much anger there, even more now Harry’s planning a Netflix doc about their mom."
The Duke of Sussex is reportedly considering making a documentary about the brothers' late mom, Princess Diana, to air in 2027 on the 30th anniversary of her death. William revealed in a 2017 documentary on the 20th anniversary of her fatal car crash that it would be the last time he so openly spoke about his mother. Still, his brother has continued to dine out endlessly on their mother's memory.
“It’s all very personal for William, but Kate has other concerns – mostly the children, and she thinks as a mother she can get through to Harry in a way William can’t. She’s convinced it’s the key to ending this awful years-long feud and help lift some of William’s emotional burdens as that throne looms closer," claimed the source.
Embracing Royal Life Again
Harry seemed to revel in being back amid quasi-royal duties on his first trip back to the U.K. in five months.
He visited his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II's, grave at Windsor Castle on Monday, September 8, and attended the Wellchild Awards in London that evening.
The following day, Harry travelled to Nottingham for a rare public appearance where he basked in shaking hands with royal fans and posing for selfies.
The prince told the BBC in a May interview that he wants to be on better terms with his loved ones, revealing, "I would love reconciliation with my family. There's no point continuing to fight anymore, life is precious."
'Important to Mend This'
While in the U.K., the possibility of a meeting between Harry and his father loomed after their respective aides were photographed meeting in London in July, sparking reports of a rapprochement.
“Kate and Charles grew very close during their cancer battles, and she knows how much this family rift weighs heavily on him, and she wants to help him bring the family back together, not just for William’s sake but for the whole family," the insider added about how the king has been getting treated for cancer since January 2024.
"She thinks it’s important to mend this before Charles becomes seriously unwell, and if that means going behind William’s back to bring Harry home, so be it.”