Jennifer Aniston 'Hides' Her 'Love Guru' Boyfriend Jim Curtis at 'The Morning Show' Premiere Despite Going 'Instagram Official' With 'Hunky' Hypnotherapist
Jennifer Aniston attended the glitzy season four premiere of The Morning Show on Tuesday night — but left her new boyfriend in a waiting car.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the actress, 56, snubbed to opportunity to make her first public appearance with Jim Curtis, 54, having recently gone "Instagram Official" with the "Love Guru".
Three's A Crowd
Instead, onlookers saw Curtis hiding away in a car which drove Aniston to the event, where she posed on the red carpet with co-stars including Reese Witherspoon and Marion Cotillard.
A video from the premiere shows the actress stepping out of their SUV and stopping to let photographers snap photos before she heads into the building, while Curtis remained in the vehicle until she was completely out of sight.
It comes two days after the Friends star posted a carousel of photos on Instagram recapping her summer, which featured a candid snap of a man taken from behind, looking out over a glowing ocean sunset, which fans believe was Curtis.
What Are You Hiding?
In July, Aniston and Curtis were spotted on a yacht as they vacationed together in Mallorca, Spain, with actor Justin Bateman, his wife, and other friends.
A source said. "They do everything together, they are always together, and if they have to be away from each other, they are on the phone all the time. They are so hot and heavy, it's crazy."
Another sinister added: "The amazing thing is that they click really well because they have the same interests like meditation, yoga, therapy and dogs."
Curtis is a life coach and he describes himself as a "transformational coach and hypnotherapist."
Aniston has been following him on social media for nearly two years.
Instagram Official
However, the relationship has not been all plain sailing.
RadarOnline.com revealed last week the actress is facing fresh fears over her love life as sources say Curtis is urging her to channel millions into his wellness ventures.
While the relationship has brought Aniston renewed happiness, some in her inner circle now fear the financial implications.
"Jennifer is completely smitten, but people close to her worry that Jim has his eye on her money," a source claimed to us.
"Jim has been talking about big business ideas, wellness retreats, and investment opportunities. She's incredibly generous and supportive, which makes her vulnerable."
Curtis, who describes himself as a spiritual coach, is said to be preparing to move into Aniston's Los Angeles home after only a matter of weeks with the actress.
Friends say his earnings as a writer and speaker are "minuscule" compared with Aniston's estimated $300million fortune – raising serious concerns about an imbalance in their relationship.
One person close to the situation claimed Aniston has been footing the bill for luxury travel and private dining. "She's always been the one to pick up the check in relationships," an insider claimed.
"That hasn't changed here, and some of her pals fear it's becoming a dangerous pattern."