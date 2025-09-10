EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle's Wine Blasted by Expert Tasters — 'It's too High in Alcohol' and 'Tastes Like It Wasn't Handcrafted'

"Overall to me, this is a wine made by expert marketers, not by Meghan. It doesn't taste like something that's been handcrafted from family-owned vineyards," he added.

"It doesn't feel thoughtful; it doesn't feel like I'm supporting a small family-owned winery. "I think that a bottle of 2024 As Ever or a bottle of 2030 As Ever will taste exactly the same." Beninati gave the wine six out of 10.

Gambrelle Snyder, 46, a sommelier with a diploma from the Wine & Spirit Education Trust, also noted issues with its booze content and finish.

She said: "There's a little bit of fire on the finish from the alcohol if you let it linger in your mouth too long. I'm not a fan of that. You want all of the flavors to melt together. You want them to combine and play off of each other, compliment each other.

"When you take that final sip of rosé, you should get the fruit flavors, and I got a little bit of heat on the back. "It's not the greatest thing to have that be the sensation of the finish in your mouth."