EXCLUSIVE: Victoria Beckham Gripped by Fresh Fear Amid Feud With Son Brooklyn and His Billionaire Heiress Wife Nicola Peltz — 'I'll Never Get to Meet my Grandchild!'
Victoria Beckham is heartbroken over fears she could be excluded from the lives of future grandchildren as tensions with her son Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz go nuclear, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 51-year-old fashion designer and former Spice Girl has confided to friends that she worries the feud with her eldest child, 26, and his billionaire heiress wife, 30, could leave her sidelined if they start a family.
Victoria Beckham Fears Missing Out on Grandchildren
Brooklyn and Nicola, who married in April 2022, are currently cruising the Mediterranean on a yacht owned by her father Nelson Peltz, and insiders say they have been trying quietly for a baby.
One source said: "Victoria longs to be an involved grandmother, but she’s deeply afraid that opportunity will never come. Brooklyn was once inseparable from her – always her little boy.
"Now she feels pushed aside, and the idea of being left out when they have a baby is breaking her heart."
Another insider added: "Nicola tends to shield Brooklyn and keep him firmly within her circle. It often leaves Victoria feeling like she's on the outside.
"Her biggest fear is that when a baby arrives, she'll either be the last to hear about it or left out completely."
Couple Faces Challenges While Trying for a Baby
Brooklyn has spoken openly about his desire for children.
Shortly after his wedding, the nepo baby babbled: "Obviously it's my wife’s body, but I've always wanted to have a bunch of kids around. That's something I really want to do.
"My dad was young when he had me – he was 23 and I'm 23 now. I've always wanted to be a young dad."
But behind the glamorous posts from Italy and the south of France coming from Brooklyn and Nicola, friends claim the couple have faced struggles.
A source said: "They've been trying for a baby for a while, but it hasn't been easy. It's been an emotional journey they've chosen to keep quiet, and it's clearly taking a toll on them."
Meanwhile, Nicola has been indulging her maternal instincts by creating an Instagram account for their four dogs, calling the page @peltzbeckhambabies.
She told fans: "We made an account for our doggies," before sharing photos of Birdie, Lamb, Label and Angel.
Couple Skips David Beckham's 50th Amid Tensions
The family rift between the pair and Brooklyn's family has also heightened Victoria's existing anxious personality, sources tell us.
Brooklyn and Nicola did not attend David Beckham's 50th birthday party in May, sparking speculation of renewed hostilities in the clan.
Reports also suggested Brooklyn has been blocked on social media by his younger brothers Romeo, 23, and Cruz, 20.
Victoria Beckham Yearns for Family Unity at Big Events
A third source said: "Victoria is yearning to have the whole family together for big occasions like birthdays. She's clinging to the hope that Brooklyn and Nicola will come to Romeo's 23rd in the Cotswolds, but she's already preparing herself for letdown.
"The thought that her eldest might stay away – and could one day stop her from being part of a grandchild's life – leaves her in tears."
Victoria, who also shares 14-year-old daughter Harper with David, has told pals it would be "wonderful" to become a grandmother one day if she was "blessed" with her kids having children of their own.
For now, sources say, she is left "fearing she may never get the chance anytime soon" due to her ongoing battle with Brooklyn.