EXCLUSIVE: Victoria Beckham Gripped by Fresh Fear Amid Feud With Son Brooklyn and His Billionaire Heiress Wife Nicola Peltz — 'I'll Never Get to Meet my Grandchild!'

Brooklyn and Nicola, who married in April 2022, are currently cruising the Mediterranean on a yacht owned by her father Nelson Peltz, and insiders say they have been trying quietly for a baby.

One source said: "Victoria longs to be an involved grandmother, but she’s deeply afraid that opportunity will never come. Brooklyn was once inseparable from her – always her little boy.

"Now she feels pushed aside, and the idea of being left out when they have a baby is breaking her heart."

Another insider added: "Nicola tends to shield Brooklyn and keep him firmly within her circle. It often leaves Victoria feeling like she's on the outside.

"Her biggest fear is that when a baby arrives, she'll either be the last to hear about it or left out completely."